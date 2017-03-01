Advertisement
 
MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 01/03/2017
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))

KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- 1923 -- Explorer Amin Al-Raihani paid a visit to Kuwait as a guest of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He resided at Dasman Palace and records details of his stay and of Kuwait's cultural renaissance in a book titled 'The Kings of Arabia'.
1937 -- Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Rushaid published the first issue of the 'Al-Tawheed' newspaper, a theological, moral and literary publication that is temporarily published once a month.
1952 -- The first issue of 'Al-Raed' (the pioneer) magazine, printed in Beirut, hit the stands. The publication deals with social and cultural matters.
1959 -- Implementation of the law regulating the licensing of money collection for general purposes.
1962 -- 'Akhbar Al-Kuwait' (Kuwait news) newspaper was published, with Abdulaziz Al-Fulaij as its editor-in-chief.
1973 -- Kuwait signed the 1972 Agreement on the Prevention of Marine Pollution by Dumping of Wastes and Other Matter.
1979 -- Kuwait Towers were inaugurated as a landmark of the country. They were located on the Arabian Gulf Road in the area of Sharq, and comprise three towers. The main tower was divided into a restaurant and a coffee shop at a height of 82 meters, whereas the middle tower was for water storage purposes. The smallest tower was for electricity. The large glass ball in the center revolved at an elevation of 123 meters, which completes one rotation every half hour and provides a scenic view of Kuwait.
1981 -- The Public Institute for Social Security began implementing insurance for old age, handicaps, illness and death for those running their own businesses.
1982 -- A decree was issued approving Kuwait's joining of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization signed in New York on January 7, 1981.
1982 -- A decree was issued approving the unified agreement for the investment of Arab capital approved in the 11th Arab Summit held in Amman, Jordan.


1991 -- A decree was issued establishing a higher security committee to place policies for the state's internal and external security, headed by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1991 -- The first shipment of petroleum derivatived and liquefied gas was imported to cover the country's requirements after liberation from the Baathist Saddam occupation.
1991 -- Mohammad Al-Fayez, renowned Kuwaiti poet, passed away at the age of 53.
1998 -- The first issue of 'Al-Iqtisadiya Al-Jadeeda' (new economist) magazine hit the stands.
1998 -- Kuwait University Rector Dr. Fayza Al-Kharafi was selected as a member of the UN University Board.
2002 -- Abdulqader Mohammad Al-Sarhan, the Imam and religious preacher of Failaka Island, passed away at the age of 88.
2003 -- Peninsula Shield Forces began arriving in Kuwait in line with the decision of the GCC Defense Council.
2005 -- Minister of Communications, Minister of Planning, and Minister of State for Administrative Development Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah inaugurated the Planning Ministry's IT support center, the first of its kind in the country. The center is built in cooperation with Microsoft and provides technical support for 54 government divisions and departments.
2010 -- The State of Kuwait opened an embassy in Mongolia, the first Arab embassy to be opened in this Asian nation.
2014 -- A carcass for a blue whale was found on the shores of Failka Island. Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) asked for the preservation of the skeleton of the create for scientific research and education. (end) gta

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)




