At the global level, the price went down in anticipation of the publication of the American crude's weekly report. Last week, data showed that US oil reserves reached records high, spreading fears of a surplus at the international markets.



KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil was down by 38 cents to USD 52.62 per barrels Tuesday after being at USD 53 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday.

At the global level, the price went down in anticipation of the publication of the American crude's weekly report. Last week, data showed that US oil reserves reached records high, spreading fears of a surplus at the international markets.

The Brent crude price for May delivery was down by 57 cents to settle at USD 55.85 per barrel, the same case with the contracts for the West Texas Intermediate for April delivery, which went down by 54 cents USD 53.48 pb. (end)