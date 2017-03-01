 
Kuwait- Partners must take direct role in strategic, military operations - Trump

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 01/03/2017
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- In a more optimistic speech than his inaugural address, President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed Congress, saying the US expects its partners -- whether in NATO, the Middle East, or the Pacific -- "to take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations, and pay their fair share of the cost." "We will respect historic institutions, but we will also respect the sovereign rights of nations," Trump said.

"Free nations are the best vehicle for expressing the will of the people, and America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path," he said. Decrying wars, the President said, "The only long-term solution for these humanitarian disasters is to create the conditions where displaced persons can safely return home and begin the long process of rebuilding." America is willing to find new friends and forge new partnerships where shared interests align, he said, adding, "We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict. We want peace wherever peace can be found." Turning to US economic issues, Trump said, "For too long, we've watched our middle class shrink as we've exported our jobs and wealth to foreign countries." "We've financed and built one global project after another, but ignored the fates of our children in the inner cities of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and so many other places throughout our land," he said.

"We've defended the borders of other nations while leaving our own borders wide open for anyone to cross and for drugs to pour in at a now unprecedented rate," he said. "And we've spent trillions of dollars overseas while our infrastructure at home has so badly crumbled." Without providing specifics, Trump repeated his promises to fix America's problems.

"Dying industries will come roing back to life," he said. "Heroic veterans will get the care they so desperately need." "Our military will be given the resources its brave warriors so richly deserve," he said.


Crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and railways, he said.

"Our terrible drug epidemic will slow down and ultimately stop, and our neglected inner cities will see a rebirth of hope, safety and opportunity," he said.

Trump said his administration "has answered the pleas of the American people for immigration enforcement and border security," and repeated his pledge to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

"We are also taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism," the President said, repeating a common campaign theme.

"We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America," he said. "We cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists. That is why my administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe and to keep out those who would do us harm." The President said he has directed the Defense Department to develop a plan to demolish and destroy the so-called Islamic State, "a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians, and men, women and children of all faiths and beliefs." "We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet," he said.

Trump noted that he has imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals who support Iran's ballistic missile program, "and reaffirmed our unbreakable alliance with the state of Israel." (end) rm.gta

MENAFN0103201700710000ID1095277950
 


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)




