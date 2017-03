E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





According to the Kuwaiti Embassy in Bratislava, Ambassador Issa Al-Shimali thanked the Slovakian ministry of economic affairs and the Kuwaiti side for their efforts in actualizing e agreements, saying that his nation was looking forward for more cooperation with Slovakia in the near future.



The signing of the agreements will take Kuwaiti-Slovakian relations to the next level and hopefully the deals will meet the expectation of people in both countries, said the Ambassador. (end) amg.gta (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Slovakia signed Wednesday an agreement to bolster economic, technical, and commercial cooperation, said a statement by the Kuwaiti embassy.According to the Kuwaiti Embassy in Bratislava, Ambassador Issa Al-Shimali thanked the Slovakian ministry of economic affairs and the Kuwaiti side for their efforts in actualizing e agreements, saying that his nation was looking forward for more cooperation with Slovakia in the near future.The signing of the agreements will take Kuwaiti-Slovakian relations to the next level and hopefully the deals will meet the expectation of people in both countries, said the Ambassador. (end) amg.gta MENAFN0103201700710000ID1095277949