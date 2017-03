Mar 2 2017 - Italy partially pardons ex-CIA agent in kidnapping case, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) ROME: President Sergio Mattarella partially pardoned an ex-CIA agent convicted for her role in kidnapping Egyptian cleric Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas in 2003 from Milan, ...





Mar 2 2017 - Crocodile stoned to death at Tunisia zoo, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Tunis: A group of visitors at a Tunisia zoo has stoned a crocodile to death, authorities in the capital said Wednesday, denouncing the "savage" act. The ...





Mar 2 2017 - Qatar- WISE organises education forum in Madrid, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), the leading global initiative for innovation and collaboration in education, has launched WISE@Madrid: ‘Imagining ...





Mar 2 2017 - Qatar- Ashghal announces opening of several roads in near future, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced to open many roads under its New Orbital Highway and Truck Route project in coming months. The new road projects would ...





Mar 2 2017 - Qatar- Colour change sought for environment protection patrols, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) To make it easy for people to identify the environmental protection patrols, the Environmental Protection, Nature Reserves and Wildlife Department has presented a proposal ...





Mar 2 2017 - Qatar- Ooredoo launches 4.5G Pro, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Ooredoo officially launched its 4.5G Pro network at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, yesterday. With this deployment, Ooredoo Qatar becomes the first operator in ...





Mar 2 2017 - Qatar- Japan keen to tap opportunities in 'new sectors', The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Japan, one of the largest trading partners of Qatar, is looking to expand its presence in Qatar's non-conventional sectors. 'Japan is already making its strong presence ...





Mar 2 2017 - Egypt banks to help foreign firms repatriate profits, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Cairo: Egyptian banks are set to allocate about a quarter of their excess hard currency to foreign firms seeking to repatriate profits, bankers said on Tuesday, helping ...





Mar 2 2017 - Qatar- Social media's role vital in World Cup: Al Khater, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Terming 2022 FIFA World Cup as ‘key catalyst' in achieving 2030 National Vision, Nasser Al Khater, Assistant Secretary General, Supreme Committee for Delivery and ...





Mar 2 2017 - Qatar- Food & beverage guidelines for hospitals issued, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Ministry of Public Health yesterday issued guidelines for food and beverages sold at all healthcare facilities in the country, at their cafeterias, restaurants and ...