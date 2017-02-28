E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



Addressing an election rally in Mau, he said that facing an imminent defeat in the state elections, an inefficient SP government had joined hands with a 'sinking ship called Congress and now both were set to drown.

'Five phases of balloting has concluded the BSP, SP and Congress have understood that they have been rejected by the people, he claimed.

Sensing their definite defeat after the third phase of polls, the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) now want that even if they lose the elections, no one should get a majority in Uttar Pradesh so that they can have an opportunity of horse-trading, Modi claimed.

However these people were in for some serious disappointment as the BJP was on its way to celebrate a victory once results are announced on March 11, he added.

'Do whatever you want to but don't play with the future of Uttar Pradesh to defeat BJP. It has already suffered a lot. It is not going to be a hung assembly. We are going to win this election with a huge majority, Modi said.

The prime minister also taunted BSP leader Mukhtaar Ansari, who is i jail, and said time had come for such people to be washed away in the BJP wave.

'People languishing in jail still lord over the crime world from inside. When BJP is voted to power, jails will be jails and not anything else, Modi said as people cheered.

Targeting Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Modi accused him of speaking of development work that has never taken place in the last five years. Alleging that the SP and the BSP had destroyed the potential of the state, he urged the people to vote for a majority government.

Modi also listed various welfare schemes and development projects rolled out by his government for the good of the people.

Meanwhile Union Ministers Uma Bharti and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday echoed Home Minister Rajnath Singh's stand on the BJP fielding Muslim candidates in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Bharti, minister for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, said the Bharatiya Janata Party made a 'huge mistake by not fielding any Muslim candidate.

Her Cabinet colleague Naqvi too said it would have been better if their party had fielded Muslim candidates.

Rajnath Singh had earlier said Muslims should have been given tickets by the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



