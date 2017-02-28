E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



The race is scheduled to take place on March 18 at the Torch hotel in Aspire Zone. This year's edition is open for participants 16 years of age and older and will feature several categories for both male and female participants in different age groups, including 16 to 17 years old, 18 to 39 years old, and 40 years old and above, as well as an open category for the hotel's wait staff.

The route of the Aspire Torch Staircase Run will consist of 1,304 stairs, as runners will have to make their way to the top of the 300m tower to the 51st floor. Those who finish the race in the shortest time will receive valuable cash prizes.

Speaking about the registration opening, Abdullah al-Khater, Events Manager at AZF, said: 'Since its launch in 2012, as a first of its kind event in the Middle East, ATSR has become a key event on the calendar of every sports enthusiast in Qatar and an important part of AZF's offering to the community.

'As part of our core mission to build a culture of physical activity and healthy lifestyle in Qatar, we are keen to engage community members with AZF's various sporting events in an exciting environment, which motivates them to take part in all sorts of athletic activities.

Al-Khater added, 'We encourage all sports enthusiasts in Qatar to take part in the race as a way to challenge themselves and discover their true potential. This type of competition requires a high level of fitness and endurance, but everyone is encouraged to attempt the summit and give it their best shot.

Previous editions of the run generated unprecedented success on par with international tower-running competitions, including Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, USA, and Berlin Sky Tower in Germany. Over the past two editions, ATSR attracted more than 600 participants from both local and expat communities alongside other tower runners from all over the world.

In 2015, ATSR was awarded an official Grand Prix status as one of the top international tower running competitions. Interested community members can visit www.lifeinaspire.qa to register and find out more information about taking part in the run.



