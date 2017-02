E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Bayer Foods Co. aims to issue investments of EGP400mn in order to establish a pasta- production factory with a capacity of 70.000 tons per year.Furthermore, the firm also plans to reach annual sales amounting to EGP1.3bn by the end of its 2020 plan and will reach sales of EGP600mn at the end of this year.Accordingly, the company finished 85 percent ofhe pasta factory establishments, where it is ready to start ops in July, with projected sales of EGP500mn per year.In addition, the group has doubled the number of its workers to reach 1.200 workers last year, up from 600 in 2015, with plans to raise the labor size to 2.000 workers.