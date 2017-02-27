 
MENAFN - NewsBytes - 27/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
(MENAFN - NewsBytes)

The family of a man from Kerala who went to join ISIS, received a text message saying their son was killed in Afghanistan.

The message was sent by another youth who had fled from north-Kerala to join ISIS.

Intelligence agencies traced the message back to Afghanistan.

However, it is unclear if he was killed in a fire-fight with government forces.

Timeline India becomes recruiting hub for ISIS 31 Jul 2015

India became a recruiting ground for the ISIS who "radicalize Muslim youth on cyber space and then facilitate their travel to Syria."

Over 17 youths from Telangana were prevented from joining ISIS by the intelligence officials in the st one year.

2 Indian handlers from Gujarat, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan have been trying to lure young men in their early 20s to join ISIS.

Long list of 25,000 men with ISIS for recruitment 18 Sep 2015

It was brought to Ministry of External-Affairs' notice that ISIS recruiters had the data of as many as 25,000 Indian-Muslims for recruitment.

This was highlighted by Afsha Jabeen, a primary ISIS recruiter, who was deported from Dubai to India on 11 September.

She had built up an extensive data bank of Indian Muslim youth who had been working in the Gulf, for potential recruitment.

MENAFN2702201701650000ID1095272195
 


NewsBytes




