(MENAFN) Dubai Elect and Water Authority, DEWA has proclaimed plans to build 97 new 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations in the coming three years at AED10bn.Accordingly, this helps the directives of the wise leadership and shows DEWA's commitment to meet growing demand for energy in Dubai.Furthermore, this will contribute to achieving Dubai's urban objectives, while it offers services at the highest levels of efficiency to over 788.824 customers.Meanwhile, the firm is also expanding its elect and water services by developing new stations and upgrading existing ones.