E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Accordingly, growth rates in the region are higher than some of the regions, emerging Asia and Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions.



Moreover, software spending by government will grow by 9percent, to reach USD1.3bn this year, will apps will grow 12 percent in 2017 to USD443mn.



This year, the biggest IT spenders in the region are the UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia is the biggest when it comes to banking and securities spend at USD2.2bn.

(MENAFN) Spending by banking and securities firms on information tech in the MENA region is projected to increase by 3.5 percent to USD12.4bn this year.Accordingly, growth rates in the region are higher than some of the regions, emerging Asia and Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions.Moreover, software spending by government will grow by 9percent, to reach USD1.3bn this year, will apps will grow 12 percent in 2017 to USD443mn.This year, the biggest IT spenders in the region are the UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia is the biggest when it comes to banking and securities spend at USD2.2bn. MENAFN2702201700450000ID1095272155