Accordingly, the cost of medical care, education and transportation, aside from miscellaneous goods and services, recorded the biggest increase.



Moreover, health-care inflation increased by 7 percent, whereas education and transportation costs registered an increase of 5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



Amid the emirates, Dubai posted the biggest increase in consumer prices, with its inflation reaching 3.7 percent, trailed by Fujairah at 2.9 percent.

