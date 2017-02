E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





In addition, efforts to boost the sector involve encouraging investments, increasing the industry and signing global deals that can build on achievements and successes.



Accordingly, the growing importance of the sector globally was emphasized, while its worldwide annual profits reach USD100bn, with a 5 percent annual growth.



In the kingdom the sector's quality services were achieved by trained professionals and an encouraging investment climate that permitted private hospitals to cover 60pct of all hospitals.

