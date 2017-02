(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Doha, February 25 (QNA) - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will arrive in Doha tomorrow, Sunday, on an official visit to Qatar.

HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Azeri President will hold at the Emiri Diwan on Monday talks pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing and promoting them. (QNA)

