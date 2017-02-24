As cheerful, family-friendly nonsense, it fits the bill MENAFN - Gulf Times - 24/02/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



That's a reasonable enough assumption, even if Storks initially gives you plenty of cause for skepticism. There's no denying the movie is a high-concept, candy-coloured placeholder for Warner Bros.' animation wing, padding out its slate until the release of next year's back-to-back instalments of The Lego Movie franchise.

You might take issue too with a children's film that imagines a stork-run baby delivery service in much the same way that Christmas movies visualise Santa's workshop. Surely there's no good reason to excavate this silly, sexually regressive fantasy, other than to further infantilise young minds that aren't quite ready to face the birds or the bees. Storks offers no real defines against this argument. But like any pleasant surprise, this funny, frenetic, cheerfully nonsensical movie makes its own rules and gives you a few things that you weren't, well, expecting.

There is a scene at the midpoint in which two fatigued characters try to rock a baby to sleep, only to start bickering over their own sleep deprivation, that might play for some parents in the audience like purest documentary realism.

Considering one of the characters is a talking bird named Junior and the two are huddled on a rocky island after having crash-landed their homemade airplane, this is no small accomplishment.

Which is not to imply that the appeal of Storks is limited to viewers with children, or that the movie is some smug, obnoxious brief on the incomparable glories of child rearing. But as scripted by Nicholas Stoller (who co-directed with the Pixar veteran Doug Sweetland), it does offer an insistent and heartfelt defines of family, a term that the filmmakers define in a pleasingly elastic, colour- and species-blind fashion. And it takes a persuasive, principled stand against some of the more intrusive conveniences of modern life and the seemingly insurmountable technological barriers they have erected between parents and their children.

Those barriers have clearly impacted operations at Cornerstore.com, a stork-run courier service that operates out of an enormous warehouse in the clouds.

Once upon a time, these long-billed birds upheld their culturally mandated calling to deliver human babies to their parents. In recent years, however, they have abandoned this task in favour of delivering computers, cellphones and other inanimate products to their worldwide customer base. Babies, with their giggly antics and unpredictable urine streams, don't make for the most secure packages, and matters of human reproduction are probably best left in human hands.

Perched near the top of the Cornerstore hierarchy is Junior (voiced by Andy Samberg), an affable go-getter who finds himself in charge of the company's sole human employee, Tulip (Katie Crown), a product of the baby factory who was never properly delivered to her parents 18 years earlier, due to an unfortunate workplace mishap. Tulip, whose curly red hair underscores her resemblance to Little Orphan Annie, is all too eager to please her avian adopters. But in her clumsiness, she reawakens the company's long-dormant baby machinery and winds up producing an adorable infant girl.

Hoping to hide this transgression from Cornerstore's sinister, black-suited CEO (Kelsey Grammer) and an obnoxiously nosy stool pigeon (Stephen Kramer Glickman, whose performance seems to invent a whole new range of vowel sounds), Tulip and Junior set out on a long journey to a distant suburb, where they plan to deliver the child to her clueless parents (Ty Burrell and Jennifer Aniston) and her older brother (Anton Starkman), who ordered the baby in the first place.

And so begins a weird, disjointed adventure with some expertly tooled diversions along the way, none more consistently amusing than a resourceful wolf pack whose leaders are voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, putting a nice lupine spin on their tried-and-true banter.

The decision to pair off the principal voice actors in this fashion Samberg and Crown, Burrell and Aniston, Key and Peele lends a welcome coherence and rhythm to a movie that, with its madcap energy and joke-per-second delivery, might otherwise have felt as strenuously unfunny as this summer's The Secret Life of Pets.

For all its zany non sequiturs, Storks boasts a sharper comic sensibility and a much more rigorously imagined talking-animal kingdom than that Illumination Entertainment-produced hit. You can sense the creative input of two credited executive producers, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, whose earlier animated work (The Lego Movie, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs) has shown a particular flair fo controlled chaos.

But most of the credit must go to Stoller, enjoying a family-friendly respite from the Judd Apatow-produced live-action comedies he's written and/or directed, with their sweetly vulgar antics and games of genital peek-a-boo.

Stoller stays well within the confines of a PG rating, as Storks slyly acknowledges, and sidesteps the logistical and biological riddles at the heart of its lunatic premise. Kids who are just starting to wonder 'Where do babies come from? are likely to emerge from the movie feeling as though one set of burning questions has been replaced by another.

But then they might also find themselves distracted from those questions by the story's surprisingly deep pockets of emotion. Its admonition to the viewer find a family to love, and love the family you've got is as unoriginal as it is sincerely felt.

But the movie goes further still, satirising a collective obsession with modern gadgetry and disruptive technology that is steadily eroding businesses and families the world over, undermining the relationships, traditional pastimes and artisanal values that make life worth living, and creating, in the first place.

Storks offers no solutions. As a computer-generated mass entertainment and a lucrative merchandising opportunity, it is undoubtedly part of the very problem it seeks to diagnose.

But in between all the noisy set-pieces, and up until the big-bang action climax, it's refreshing to see a movie whose niftiest ideas are not just clumsily tossed off, but handled with care. Los Angeles Times/TNS





Familiar, yet with a wickedly wry humour





By Katie Walsh



The very best Tim Burton films feature a charismatic weirdo at the centre of the story who is either preternaturally innocent (Edward Scissorhands, Pee-Wee Herman), or charged with the protection of innocence (Batman). Enter Miss Alma LeFay Peregrine (Eva Green) into the canon of Burton heroes of this type. She's the headmistress of a Home for Peculiar Children, which is a sort of mashup of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children follows the story template of its young adult and comic book predecessors child misfits find a home with others who are just as different as they are, and learn to use their unique powers as a team in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. The story is not going to break any new ground, but this age old tale is gripping nonetheless when in the right hands.

In Burton's hands, the film has a wickedly wry sense of humour, and an enchanting aesthetic of old-fashioned yet thoroughly modern steampunk spookiness. Green, with her flashing eyes and menacingly toothy grin, is the perfect performer to take on this quintessentially Burton role. Miss Peregrine is stylish, dangerous and mysterious, but above all, protective of the children in her care.

We arrive at the home through the curiosity of Jake (Asa Butterfield) a Florida teen who grew up listening to the tales of peculiar children from his grandpa Abe (Terence Stamp). Having long ago abandoned such fantastical ideas, Jake plunges into his grandfather's past after Abe's violent and troubling murder at the hands of dark forces.

His questions take him to a Welsh island, with his doltish father (Chris O'Dowd) in tow. Jake's own peculiarity allows him to find the home, located inside the time loop of an almost-perfect 1943 day. His grandfather's old friends are there, protected by Miss Peregrine's time loop from the same evil, power-hungry tyrants that targeted Abe.

It's clear that Burton and team revel in the world of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, where the young ones have turned their peculiarities into super powers. Emma (Ella Purnell) tames her floating with lead boots, and her control of air allows her to soar through the sky and explore underwater shipwrecks off the coast. Enoch (Finlay MacMillan) breathes life into grotesque inanimate objects, Frankenstein-style, with his bare hands, and Olive (Lauren McCrostie) has an incendiary caress; other children's peculiarities remain initially hidden. Burdens of difference become strengths in this idyllic, protected setting.

The role of Jake is ideal for Butterfield's onscreen maturation; he brings a twinge of romance and doses of teen angst and heroism in equal parts. Butterfield makes Jake curious, sensitive and principled, far more than just a cookie-cutter hero.

Jane Goldman adapted the novel by Ransom Riggs for the screen, and the film's tone buoyantly balances both the light and the dark. But the first half of the film greatly outshines the last act, which descends into villains (led by Samuel L. Jackson) mwa-ha-ha-ing and fantasy creatures clashing. While it's a fine return to form for Burton, there's a sense that in a story this formulaic, even the rakishly captivating Miss Peregrine can't live up to some of the earlier, even more peculiar heroes we once fell in love with. TNS





DVDs courtesy:

Saqr Entertainment Stores, Doha (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Due to recent personal developments that need not be explained here at length (suffice to say that she's damnably cute and just started smiling), I can't bring myself to be entirely objective about Storks. That's only fitting, because one of the running jokes in this lively computer-animated fantasy is that the mere sight of an infant child particularly one with big blue eyes and bright magenta hair has the power to strip predators of their baser instincts, and perhaps even divest critics of their sharpest knives.That's a reasonable enough assumption, even if Storks initially gives you plenty of cause for skepticism. There's no denying the movie is a high-concept, candy-coloured placeholder for Warner Bros.' animation wing, padding out its slate until the release of next year's back-to-back instalments of The Lego Movie franchise.You might take issue too with a children's film that imagines a stork-run baby delivery service in much the same way that Christmas movies visualise Santa's workshop. Surely there's no good reason to excavate this silly, sexually regressive fantasy, other than to further infantilise young minds that aren't quite ready to face the birds or the bees. Storks offers no real defines against this argument. But like any pleasant surprise, this funny, frenetic, cheerfully nonsensical movie makes its own rules and gives you a few things that you weren't, well, expecting.There is a scene at the midpoint in which two fatigued characters try to rock a baby to sleep, only to start bickering over their own sleep deprivation, that might play for some parents in the audience like purest documentary realism.Considering one of the characters is a talking bird named Junior and the two are huddled on a rocky island after having crash-landed their homemade airplane, this is no small accomplishment.Which is not to imply that the appeal of Storks is limited to viewers with children, or that the movie is some smug, obnoxious brief on the incomparable glories of child rearing. But as scripted by Nicholas Stoller (who co-directed with the Pixar veteran Doug Sweetland), it does offer an insistent and heartfelt defines of family, a term that the filmmakers define in a pleasingly elastic, colour- and species-blind fashion. And it takes a persuasive, principled stand against some of the more intrusive conveniences of modern life and the seemingly insurmountable technological barriers they have erected between parents and their children.Those barriers have clearly impacted operations at Cornerstore.com, a stork-run courier service that operates out of an enormous warehouse in the clouds.Once upon a time, these long-billed birds upheld their culturally mandated calling to deliver human babies to their parents. In recent years, however, they have abandoned this task in favour of delivering computers, cellphones and other inanimate products to their worldwide customer base. Babies, with their giggly antics and unpredictable urine streams, don't make for the most secure packages, and matters of human reproduction are probably best left in human hands.Perched near the top of the Cornerstore hierarchy is Junior (voiced by Andy Samberg), an affable go-getter who finds himself in charge of the company's sole human employee, Tulip (Katie Crown), a product of the baby factory who was never properly delivered to her parents 18 years earlier, due to an unfortunate workplace mishap. Tulip, whose curly red hair underscores her resemblance to Little Orphan Annie, is all too eager to please her avian adopters. But in her clumsiness, she reawakens the company's long-dormant baby machinery and winds up producing an adorable infant girl.Hoping to hide this transgression from Cornerstore's sinister, black-suited CEO (Kelsey Grammer) and an obnoxiously nosy stool pigeon (Stephen Kramer Glickman, whose performance seems to invent a whole new range of vowel sounds), Tulip and Junior set out on a long journey to a distant suburb, where they plan to deliver the child to her clueless parents (Ty Burrell and Jennifer Aniston) and her older brother (Anton Starkman), who ordered the baby in the first place.And so begins a weird, disjointed adventure with some expertly tooled diversions along the way, none more consistently amusing than a resourceful wolf pack whose leaders are voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, putting a nice lupine spin on their tried-and-true banter.The decision to pair off the principal voice actors in this fashion Samberg and Crown, Burrell and Aniston, Key and Peele lends a welcome coherence and rhythm to a movie that, with its madcap energy and joke-per-second delivery, might otherwise have felt as strenuously unfunny as this summer's The Secret Life of Pets.For all its zany non sequiturs, Storks boasts a sharper comic sensibility and a much more rigorously imagined talking-animal kingdom than that Illumination Entertainment-produced hit. You can sense the creative input of two credited executive producers, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, whose earlier animated work (The Lego Movie, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs) has shown a particular flair fo controlled chaos.But most of the credit must go to Stoller, enjoying a family-friendly respite from the Judd Apatow-produced live-action comedies he's written and/or directed, with their sweetly vulgar antics and games of genital peek-a-boo.Stoller stays well within the confines of a PG rating, as Storks slyly acknowledges, and sidesteps the logistical and biological riddles at the heart of its lunatic premise. Kids who are just starting to wonder 'Where do babies come from? are likely to emerge from the movie feeling as though one set of burning questions has been replaced by another.But then they might also find themselves distracted from those questions by the story's surprisingly deep pockets of emotion. Its admonition to the viewer find a family to love, and love the family you've got is as unoriginal as it is sincerely felt.But the movie goes further still, satirising a collective obsession with modern gadgetry and disruptive technology that is steadily eroding businesses and families the world over, undermining the relationships, traditional pastimes and artisanal values that make life worth living, and creating, in the first place.Storks offers no solutions. As a computer-generated mass entertainment and a lucrative merchandising opportunity, it is undoubtedly part of the very problem it seeks to diagnose.But in between all the noisy set-pieces, and up until the big-bang action climax, it's refreshing to see a movie whose niftiest ideas are not just clumsily tossed off, but handled with care. Los Angeles Times/TNSFamiliar, yet with a wickedly wry humourBy Katie WalshThe very best Tim Burton films feature a charismatic weirdo at the centre of the story who is either preternaturally innocent (Edward Scissorhands, Pee-Wee Herman), or charged with the protection of innocence (Batman). Enter Miss Alma LeFay Peregrine (Eva Green) into the canon of Burton heroes of this type. She's the headmistress of a Home for Peculiar Children, which is a sort of mashup of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children follows the story template of its young adult and comic book predecessors child misfits find a home with others who are just as different as they are, and learn to use their unique powers as a team in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. The story is not going to break any new ground, but this age old tale is gripping nonetheless when in the right hands.In Burton's hands, the film has a wickedly wry sense of humour, and an enchanting aesthetic of old-fashioned yet thoroughly modern steampunk spookiness. Green, with her flashing eyes and menacingly toothy grin, is the perfect performer to take on this quintessentially Burton role. Miss Peregrine is stylish, dangerous and mysterious, but above all, protective of the children in her care.We arrive at the home through the curiosity of Jake (Asa Butterfield) a Florida teen who grew up listening to the tales of peculiar children from his grandpa Abe (Terence Stamp). Having long ago abandoned such fantastical ideas, Jake plunges into his grandfather's past after Abe's violent and troubling murder at the hands of dark forces.His questions take him to a Welsh island, with his doltish father (Chris O'Dowd) in tow. Jake's own peculiarity allows him to find the home, located inside the time loop of an almost-perfect 1943 day. His grandfather's old friends are there, protected by Miss Peregrine's time loop from the same evil, power-hungry tyrants that targeted Abe.It's clear that Burton and team revel in the world of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, where the young ones have turned their peculiarities into super powers. Emma (Ella Purnell) tames her floating with lead boots, and her control of air allows her to soar through the sky and explore underwater shipwrecks off the coast. Enoch (Finlay MacMillan) breathes life into grotesque inanimate objects, Frankenstein-style, with his bare hands, and Olive (Lauren McCrostie) has an incendiary caress; other children's peculiarities remain initially hidden. Burdens of difference become strengths in this idyllic, protected setting.The role of Jake is ideal for Butterfield's onscreen maturation; he brings a twinge of romance and doses of teen angst and heroism in equal parts. Butterfield makes Jake curious, sensitive and principled, far more than just a cookie-cutter hero.Jane Goldman adapted the novel by Ransom Riggs for the screen, and the film's tone buoyantly balances both the light and the dark. But the first half of the film greatly outshines the last act, which descends into villains (led by Samuel L. Jackson) mwa-ha-ha-ing and fantasy creatures clashing. While it's a fine return to form for Burton, there's a sense that in a story this formulaic, even the rakishly captivating Miss Peregrine can't live up to some of the earlier, even more peculiar heroes we once fell in love with. TNSDVDs courtesy:Saqr Entertainment Stores, Doha MENAFN2402201700670000ID1095264848













MENA News Headlines

Feb 24 2017 - Tortuga Music Festival Tickets: CapitalCityTickets.com is Slashing Their Prices on Tortuga Music Festival Tickets at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale, FL on April 7-9, MENAFN Press (MENAFN Editorial) CapitalCityTickets.com carries a vast selection of Tortuga Music Festival concert tickets at affordable prices. The Tortuga Music Festival will take place at Fort Lauderdale Beach ...

Feb 24 2017 - Petra Gems Is Offering More Diamond and Engagement Ring Choices, MENAFN Press (MENAFN Editorial) Customers Can Find Diamonds Based On Many Styles and Needs February 20, 2017 Petra Gems, an online diamond retailer, is providing customers with an assortment of products. ...

Feb 24 2017 - Custos Bank Is Helping People With Their Private Banking Needs, MENAFN Press (MENAFN Editorial) Services Available To Assist In Managing Money Anonymously February 20, 2017 With more people around the world aiming to use secure banking services, the need for offshore ...

Feb 24 2017 - Qatar- No smartphone, LG TV and cannibal neighbour: Samsung heir's prison life, Gulf Times (MENAFN - Gulf Times) While being questioned for allegedly bribing South Korea's president, Samsung Group's Jay Y Lee is locked up at a prison notorious for housing convicted billionaires, a serial ...

Feb 24 2017 - Rosneft to expand oil trading business with new crude deals, Gulf Times (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rosneft will expand its oil-trading operations and seek more prepaid supply deals as the Russian energy giant moves to feed its growing network of international refineries. ...

Feb 24 2017 - Opec needs to prolong cuts to eliminate glut: Total CEO, Gulf Times (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Opec and Russia will need to prolong their six-month deal to cut oil output if they plan to trim the global inventory glut that has kept a lid on prices, said Total chief ...

Feb 24 2017 - Qatar- Glencore to pay out, snap up assets as profit rebounds, Gulf Times (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18% rise in 2016 profit yesterday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for ...

Feb 24 2017 - European markets tread water as Trump rally takes breather, Gulf Times (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Global markets trod water yesterday as a recent strong run sparked by Donald Trump's election lost momentum and investors digested a fresh batch of European corporate earnings ...

Feb 24 2017 - Turkish central bank reserves fall to lowest level since 2012, Gulf Times (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Turkey's central bankheadquarters is seen in Ankara in this January 24, 2014 photo. Foreign-exchange reserves held by Turkey's central bank fell to the lowest since August 2012, ...

Feb 24 2017 - Qatar- Credit Suisse said to commit $600mn for Saudi expansion, Gulf Times (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Credit Suisse Group, the Swiss lender seeking a banking licence in Saudi Arabia, has allocated about $600mn of its own capital to expand its business in the kingdom, according ...

more...





