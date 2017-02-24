Advertisement
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Qatar- The shape of things to come  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 24/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The wave of automation that swept away tens of thousands of American manufacturing and office jobs during the past two decades is now washing over the armed forces, putting both rear-echelon and front-line positions in jeopardy.
'Just as in the civilian economy, automation will likely have a big impact on military organisations in logistics and manufacturing, said Michael Horowitz, a University of Pennsylvania professor and one of the globe's foremost experts on weaponised robots.
'The US military is very likely to pursue forms of automation that reduce ‘back-office' costs over time, as well as remove soldiers from non-combat deployments where they might face risk from adversaries on fluid battlefields, such as in transportation.
'Robots will continue to replace the dirty, dull and dangerous jobs, and this will affect typically more uneducated and unskilled workers, said Henrik Christensen, director of the Institute for Contextual Robotics at the University of California, San Diego. 'You need to look at the mundane things. Logistics tasks will not be solved by people driving around in trucks. Instead, you will have fewer drivers. The lead driver in a convoy might be human, but every truck following behind will not be. The jobs that are the most boring will be the ones that get replaced because they're the easiest to automate.
As for warships, Horowitz said because of economic and personnel reasons, they're increasingly designed to 'reduce the number of sailors required for operations.
The highly automated guided-missile destroyer Zumwalt that arrived in San Diego in December carries 147 sailors — half the crew that runs similar warships — and deploys up to three drone MQ-8 Fire Scout helicopters to find targets, map terrain and sniff out bad weather.
The Office of Naval Research and the Pentagon's Strategic Capabilities Office continue to experiment with what futurists call a 'ghost fleet of unmanned but networked surface and underwater boats — and their flying drone cousins overhead.
Tomorrow's sailors could begin to encounter what scores of bookkeepers, cashiers, telephone operators and automotive assembly line workers already faced in the past two decades as increasingly fast and cheap software and automated machinery replaced some of their tasks in factories and offices.
And that trend isn't diminishing. Advances in artificial intelligence, software and robotics threaten nearly half of all American civilian jobs during the next several decades, according to a 2013 analysis by Oxford University.
While such cuts might hit low-wage manual labourers the hardest, the cheap cost of high-speed computing also will slash many 'high-income cognitive jobs while triggering the 'hollowing-out of middle-income routine jobs, the study concluded.
In the United States, the push to automate blue-collar trades accelerated after the 2009 global financial crisis. American factories installed 27,500 units in 2015, triple the number six years earlier, according to the International Federation of Robotics.
They also bought 60,000 robots between 2010 and 2015, second only to China's nearly 90,000 units.
'Rapid diffusion of technological advances could have something of a levelling effect at some level, since many actors, both states and non-state actors, could have access to cutting edge commercial (artificial intelligence) and robotics, Horowitz said.
Automobile manufacturers paced bot purchases in the United States.

There's now more than one robot for every 10 human jobs in the automotive sector, but that doesn't always mean the end of employing people. Jobs at the big auto factories and parts makers rose 14 percent in the past year, according to the January report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
'It's more complicated than people realise, said UC San Diego's Christensen. 'You will need more people to maintain the new technology and the new technology displaces people so that they can do other things. There are more bank tellers today than there were 30 years ago. There are more administrative assistants than there were 30 years ago. They don't work in typing pools. They do other things.
That's the thinking at Massachusetts-based Endeavor Robotics, too. A spin-off of iRobot — maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner — Endeavor manufacturers top-end robots that nimbly spin and scoot on mini-tank treads.
Some machines are so small that they can fit inside a backpack. The military uses them to clear roadside bombs or booby-trapped bunkers, keeping Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams as far away from lethal explosives as possible.
'We don't look at one of our machines replacing a person, said Joseph Smith, an Endeavor rep who attended the Marine West 2017 trade expo at Camp Pendleton last month. 'There's always a person in the loop. The robot is just an extension of the human hand and the human brain.
Endeavor's front-line robots aren't that different from the automation arriving in rear-echelon units like North Island Naval Air Station's Fleet Readiness Center Southwest.
At the centre, Inovati KM-PCS, a 500,000 robot that looks like a cake mixer mated with a dental drill, hasn't missed a day of work in over a year and has saved taxpayers at least 6.7 million by fixing aircraft parts that used to get junked.
Made in Santa Barbara, the robot toils in the depot's Cold Spray Systems room, stripping corrosion off of expensive fighter-jet components before jetting a 'moon dust of metal particles into the dents and fissures.
'This looks very attractive, said William Taylor, the Marine Corps' assistant deputy commandant for aviation, as he eyed the robot recently. 'There's the ability to save money, to avoid cost, to allow us to get stock back into shelves and to avoid scrapping parts and salvaging them through repair.
Nearby, depot engineer Conrad Macy held up a pitted and scoured aluminium mounted accessory drive housing hydraulic pads for the F-18 E/F Super Hornet strike fighter. The gizmo retails for about 160,000 when it's new, but the robot fixed it in minutes for pennies.
'Before this technology, you'd just throw the housing away, Macy said.
In the past, even when workers found parts they thought they could salvage, the needed fixes were labour-intensive and failed between 20 percent and 40 percent of the time, said depot chemical engineer Matthew Minnick.
He pointed to one complicated gadget a worker once had to spend two days masking with special tape before it underwent a flame spray treatment that took hours to cool before anyone could touch it. After Inovati began fixing such parts, human employees could pop them out with their bare hands.
'And the rejection (failure) rate for parts is zero — 150 parts with no rejections, Minnick said. —The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

MENAFN2402201700670000ID1095264847
 


Gulf Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 24 2017 - Tortuga Music Festival Tickets: CapitalCityTickets.com is Slashing Their Prices on Tortuga Music Festival Tickets at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale, FL on April 7-9MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) CapitalCityTickets.com carries a vast selection of Tortuga Music Festival concert tickets at affordable prices. The Tortuga Music Festival will take place at Fort Lauderdale Beach ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Petra Gems Is Offering More Diamond and Engagement Ring ChoicesMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) Customers Can Find Diamonds Based On Many Styles and Needs February 20, 2017 Petra Gems, an online diamond retailer, is providing customers with an assortment of products. ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Custos Bank Is Helping People With Their Private Banking NeedsMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) Services Available To Assist In Managing Money Anonymously February 20, 2017 With more people around the world aiming to use secure banking services, the need for offshore ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Qatar- No smartphone, LG TV and cannibal neighbour: Samsung heir's prison lifeGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) While being questioned for allegedly bribing South Korea's president, Samsung Group's Jay Y Lee is locked up at a prison notorious for housing convicted billionaires, a serial ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Rosneft to expand oil trading business with new crude dealsGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rosneft will expand its oil-trading operations and seek more prepaid supply deals as the Russian energy giant moves to feed its growing network of international refineries. ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Opec needs to prolong cuts to eliminate glut: Total CEOGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Opec and Russia will need to prolong their six-month deal to cut oil output if they plan to trim the global inventory glut that has kept a lid on prices, said Total chief ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Qatar- Glencore to pay out, snap up assets as profit reboundsGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18% rise in 2016 profit yesterday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for ...

 Feb 24 2017 - European markets tread water as Trump rally takes breatherGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Global markets trod water yesterday as a recent strong run sparked by Donald Trump's election lost momentum and investors digested a fresh batch of European corporate earnings ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Turkish central bank reserves fall to lowest level since 2012Gulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Turkey's central bankheadquarters is seen in Ankara in this January 24, 2014 photo. Foreign-exchange reserves held by Turkey's central bank fell to the lowest since August 2012, ...

 Feb 24 2017 - Qatar- Credit Suisse said to commit $600mn for Saudi expansionGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Credit Suisse Group, the Swiss lender seeking a banking licence in Saudi Arabia, has allocated about $600mn of its own capital to expand its business in the kingdom, according ...

more...


 

Advertisement

Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help