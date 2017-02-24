E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



The 10-day-long events called Diabetes Expo'17 will be held from February 24 (today) to March 4 at the Aster Medical Centre in Al Khor, situating near Lulu Al Khor Mall from 4pm to 9pm on all days.

An initiative of Aster's Community Good Health Program, the event would provide a platform to educate and guide people on the preventive measures against diabetes. The Diabetes Expo 2017 will bring patients, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers and the community together to raise awareness on diabetes. The expo will also bring together all possible and available diabetes car products in Qatar market.

Commenting on the event, Dr Sameer Moopan, Chief Executive Officer, Aster DM Healthcare- Qatar said, 'The Diabetes Expo '17 will be held at our medical centre in Al Khor. This is our attempt towards ensuring that the residents in Qatar are aware of the preventive measures and the various treatment procedures for diabetes. The expo is aimed at providing a wakeup call especially to the youngsters to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

