MENAFN - NewsBytes - 24/02/2017
(MENAFN - NewsBytes)
Pakistan facing terror brunt? Terror in Pak On 15 Feb, 7 people were killed in twin suicide attacks on Pakistani government officials in Mohmand and Peshawar.On 13 February, a suicide bomber killed 11 people during a protest in Lahore.In 2017 alone, 6 terror attacks have already claimed over 100 lives in Pakistan.A majority of these have been claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. The Tehrik-i-Taliban TTP The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is the name given for an umbrella organization of Sunni Islamist terror organizations that operate out of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.The TTP's activities are solely focused against Pakistan and the roots of their dislike for the Pakistan administration come from Pakistan's logistical support to US troops in Afghanistan.They are one of the deadliest terror outfits active in Pakistan. ISIS present in Pakistan? ISIS ISIS has claimed responsibility for a handful of attacks in Pakistan.50 people were killed in a bomb attack, claimed by ISIS, on a Sufi shrine in Balochistan in November 2016.At least 59 people were killed and more than 110 were injured in a suicide attack on the Police Academy in Quetta in October 2016. This was also claimed by ISIS. ISIS establishing links with Pakistan's Sunni jihadis Fact Analysts pointed out that ISIS has formed extensive links with Sunni Jihadists in Pakistan through proxy networks. Several smaller factions of Pakistan's Taliban have also pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Pak: 72 killed in ISIS linked suicide attack 17 Feb 2017 At least 72 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at one of Pakistan's oldest and most revered Sufi shrines, during Thursday evening prayers.ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing the shrine in Sehwan in Sindh province. Over 250 people were also injured in the attack.Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa vowed to avenge the attacks. How is the government responding? Response Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said "each drop of nation's blood shall beavenged."The Pakistan army arrested 47 suspects and killed 36 militants in overnight raids across the country.Pakistan also lodged a protest with Afghanistan, handing over a list of 76 suspects for Kabul to take action against. Sufis accuse government of apathy Fact Sufi leaders have accused the Pakistan government of being apathetic to their problems. They said despite repeated threats by Sunni Islamist groups, the government refused to provide protection to their shrines. They accused the military of selectively eliminating militants.

Pakistani security forces kill 100 terrorists following major terror attack 18 Feb 2017 Pakistani security forces said they had neutralized 100 terrorists across the country, a day after an IS bomber killed 80 at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.13 terrorists were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four in Lower Orakzai of Orakzai Agency, 11 in Karachi, and seven near Kathor.Weapons were recovered from many slain terrorists.There have been eight terror attacks in Pakistan since February 13. Pakistan: Three bombers killed in twin blasts in Charsadda 21 Feb 2017 Twin blasts occurred on Tuesday outside a local sessions court in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.According to reports, 3 suicide attackers reportedly entered the court and were killed by security forces; Jamaat-ul-Ahraar (JuA) has claimed the attack.The terrorists also opened fire and threw hand grenades.Pakistan has recently been at the receiving end of several terrorist attacks. Sehwan Attack: Pakistan Air Force kills 'many' terrorists 22 Feb 2017 Sources said Pakistan killed five terrorists and destroyed three militant hideouts of the banned Lashkar-e-Islam and ISIS in Khyber Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas region of Pakistan.Authorities said that the operation was carried out in the night by the Pakistan Air Force, in retaliation for Sehwan.Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations released a statement saying "Many terrorists killed. Hideout destroyed."

