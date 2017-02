(MENAFN - Morocco World News) The incident occurred at 9 p.m. According to the Wali of Marrakech, Abdelfatah Bjioui, it was caused by the latest rainfall.

Medical sources revealed that a 46-year-old woman was killed instantly while two children respectively 4 and 13 years old, died later at Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech due to injuries.

Three other people were slightly injured and will be discharged from the hospital in the morning, according to the source, the operation of rescuing the wounded people lasted until 2:30 AM.

The source said the family had been renting this house for more than50 years.

The Wali confirmed that the police opened an investigation following the incident, and noted that there were no other damages in the neighboring houses.

data-ad-client="ca-pub-9546318280945074" data-ad-slot="9241175969">

MENAFN2402201701600000ID1095264815