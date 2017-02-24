var td_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth; if ( td_screen_width >= 1024 ) { /* large monitors */ document.write(' data-ad-client="ca-pub-9546318280945074" data-ad-slot="9241175969">'); } if ( td_screen_width >= 768 && td_screen_width < 1024="" )="" {="" portrait="" tablets="" */="" document.write('="" style="display:inline-block;width:200px;height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-9546318280945074" data-ad-slot="9241175969">'); } if ( td_screen_width < 768="" )="" {="" phones="" */="" document.write('="" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:50px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-9546318280945074" data-ad-slot="9241175969">'); }

(MENAFN - Morocco World News)

The ruling Liberals backed the motion completely and dug in their heels when Conservatives tabled their watered-down proposal. On Tuesday, the original Motion's language was upheld and Islamophobia stayed in by a vote of 165-126.

Conservatives had asked that the motion be a more general study of religious discrimination, instead of the study of Islamaphobia that Motion 103 requests.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly dismissed Conservative complaints as a 'cynical' effort to bypass divisions within its own party. The diluted Conservative version had the full support of other opposition parties, the New Democratic Party and the Green Party, but the Liberal majority won the day.

A similar motion is about to be tabled in the Ontario provincial legislature. Unlike his federal counterparts, Ontario Conservative leader, Patrick Brown, is in full support of the provincial proposal. 'Whether it's hate against any faith, it's wrong. I will always stand in opposition to any form of hate.'

