MENAFN - Arab Times - 22/02/2017
A victorious jockey celebrates with fans.

The horse Alqam from Al-Qeni Stable won the fifth round of the 1,200-meter race for Class 1 horses by completing the race within 1:17:44 minutes during the 16th Farwaniya Equestrian Club Meet which is being held on Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Racetracks.

The horse Mejazef from Al-Kehli Stable came second and the horse Al-Sanda from Al-Saihan Stable came third.

In the fourth round of 1,800-meter race for Class 2 horses, the horse Terhal from Al-Faramawi Stable came first by completing the race in 1:58:28 minutes. The horse Mestehel from Al-Aloush Stable came second and the horse Al-Hariri from Al-Hamoud Stable came third.

In the first round in the 1,600-meter race for Class 4 Arabian horses, the horse Zahi from Al-Haif Stable came first by ending the race in 2:10:84 minutes.

The horse Qernasa from Al-Abdulhadi Al-Ajmi Stable came second and the horse Al-Naila from Al-Humaidhi Al-Ajmi Stable came third. In the second round of the 1,600-meter race for Class 4 horses, the horse Yakrem from Al-Khaldi and Al-Abdali Stable came first by completing the race in 1:46:78 minutes.

The horse Ali Tuwaiq from Al-Qeni Stable came second and the horse Metadi from Al-Battal Stable came third.

In the third round of the 1,000-meter race for Class 3 horses, the horse Dasman from Al-Zamai Stable came first by ending the race in 1:03:42 minutes. The horse Muhja from Meshal Al-Muhareb Stable came second and the horse Salman Al-Hazem from Al-Uwaid Stable came third.

The Board Chairman of Farwaniya Equestrian Club Mubarak Al-Daihani congratulated the winners and wished them the best in all the coming races.

