KUWAIT CITY, Feb 20: Director of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr Samira Omar has cautioned against suspicious products in Kuwait's market, such as gelatin in certain capsules suspected to be a derivative of pig, reports Arab Times daily.

Dr Omar made the disclosure at a recent training program titled 'Production of Halal Food' organized by the institute. She urged concerned departments to embark on thorough test of some cosmetics that contain high rate of fat that are against the tenets of Sharia. She pointed out that such products are made in Buddhist nations like China.

She reiterated an international project is proposing the establishment of halal laboratories with initial fund of 300,000 to be provided by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in collaboration with a university in Pakistan.

She said the project will involve examining of locally produced and imported food items, cosmetics, medicines to ensure they are without materials contradicting Sharia