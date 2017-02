The finalists Daiya Youth Center and Ardiya Youth Center with guests and organizers of the first edition of Nelson Mandela Football Tournament.

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 19: Daiya Youth Center team won the first edition of Nelson Mandela Football Tournament organized by Sports for All Department in the Public Authority for Sports, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Kuwait, in commemoration of the African freedom fighter and world peace icon.

The tournament was held at Mishref Sports Arena with Deputy Director for Sports Affairs and acting Director General Dr Humoud Fulaiteh, ambassadors of South Africa, Djibouti, Senegal as well as representatives of African embassies in attendance.

The tournament was played on knockout system with Daiya Youth Center emerging as top winner with Ardiya Youth Center as runner-up and Qusour Youth Center came in third place.