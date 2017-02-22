Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah during his attendance at the end of the Arabian Horse Festival.

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 19, (KUNA): Under the auspices of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the 6th Kuwait International Arabian Horse Festival 2017 concluded on Saturday, February 18 at the Arab Horse Center, also known as Bait Al-Arab.

Representing His Highness the Amir at the closing ceremony was the Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, who was received by the Chief of the center's board of trustees Alaa Hamad Al-Roumi and board members.

The filly Zaina Al-Nwasi from Nwasi Stable was crowned as the most beautiful one-year old horse, followed by the filly Rayat Al-Danat from Danat Stable in second place and the filly Marbia Al-Salaam owned by Mohammad Al-Refais in third place.

In the beauty contest for foals under one year old, the foal Jarrah Al-Wafi owned by Ali Al-Sabah took first place, followed by the foal Mehleb Al-Shajer from Al-Shajer Stable in second place and the foal Abs Al-Khashab owned by Mubarak Al-Khashab in third place.

The contest for the most beautiful foal aged between two and three years was won by the filly kayat Al-Hub owned by Ahmed Al-Babtain. The filly Mashhourat Al-Shaqaf from Al-Shaqaf Stable of Qatar came second and the filly Al-Safa Al-Jazeera from Al-Jazeera Stable came third in the contest.

In the contest for most beautiful foal aged between two and three years, the foal Munaf from Al-Wawan Stable came first followed by the foal Ezz Al-Danat from Danat Stable and the foal Osama Al-Dar from Al-Dar Stable in second and third places respectively.

In the contest for most beautiful mare aged 4 years and above, the mare Menwat Al-Rayan from Al-Rayan Stable of Qatar took first place followed by the mare Maisouna from Al-Danat Stable in second place and the mare Tebrah Al-Shaqab from Al-Shaqab Stable of Qatar in third place.

Among male horses older than four years, the horse Adham Saqr owned by Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah was declared as most beautiful. The horse Haizoum Al-Aseel owned by Iman Al-Qattan came second and the horse Amir Al-Hejra from Al-Dar Stable came third.

It is worth mentioning that the 6th Kuwait International Arabian Horse Festival 2017 continued for two weeks during which the 2nd All Nation Beauty Contest for Egyptian Horses was held.