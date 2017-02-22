The Italian team celebrate on the podium.

The Hungarian National Team have emerged champions in the Third International Kuwait National Day Festival Fencing Championship, which was held recently under the auspices of Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director General for Sports at the authority Dr Hamoud Fulaetah.

The Hungarian Team won the championship for the third consecutive time, after defeating the Italian National Team with a score of 30-28 in a dramatic match that earned the admiration of spectators.

The Egyptian National Team came third in the competitions, whie Al-Yarmouk Sports Club took the eighth position, emerging best among the participant Kuwaiti clubs.

International fencing champions who took part in the championship included Alaa Din Al-Seyyid from Egypt, Fluorescent Silver medalist from Romania Dezlechano, and London Olympic 2012 medalist and multiple-times world champion from Germany Hobner along with several other top world ranking fencers from Italy, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, India, Egypt, Bahrain and Qatar.

There were participants from the local Kuwaiti clubs such as Al-Kuwait, Al-Qurain, Sulaibikhat, and the host Al-Yarmouk Club.