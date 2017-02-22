 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Hungary win Kuwait National Day Festival Fencing Champ'ship  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Arab Times - 22/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Arab Times)
The Italian team celebrate on the podium.

The Hungarian National Team have emerged champions in the Third International Kuwait National Day Festival Fencing Championship, which was held recently under the auspices of Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director General for Sports at the authority Dr Hamoud Fulaetah.

The Hungarian Team won the championship for the third consecutive time, after defeating the Italian National Team with a score of 30-28 in a dramatic match that earned the admiration of spectators.

The Egyptian National Team came third in the competitions, whie Al-Yarmouk Sports Club took the eighth position, emerging best among the participant Kuwaiti clubs.

International fencing champions who took part in the championship included Alaa Din Al-Seyyid from Egypt, Fluorescent Silver medalist from Romania Dezlechano, and London Olympic 2012 medalist and multiple-times world champion from Germany Hobner along with several other top world ranking fencers from Italy, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, India, Egypt, Bahrain and Qatar.

There were participants from the local Kuwaiti clubs such as Al-Kuwait, Al-Qurain, Sulaibikhat, and the host Al-Yarmouk Club.

MENAFN2202201700960000ID1095263052
 


Arab Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- لو حياتك زحمة وطول الوقت مشغولة.. نصائح فينج شوى هتخليها أهدىYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) إذا كانت حياتك لها إيقاع سريع وصاخب وطوال الوقت مشغول بألف مهمة وجدول أعمال مزدحم فإن هذا يؤثر سلبًا على صحتك النفسية والجسدية ومن المهم أن تخففى قليلاً من هذا الإيقاع، ولهذا ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور..صدمة..شاهد تصميمات "'طلعت أوت" من مجموعة BurberryYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) تفاجأ عدد كبير من المعنيين بالأزياء والموضة بظهور عدد من التصميمات الغير أنيقة والتى يصعب ارتدائها تماماً قدمتها دار "Burberry" خلال العرض الضخم الذى أقامته أمس بفعاليات ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- على هامش العروض.. الملابس الفضفاضة تسيطر على الـ street style فى لندنYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) شهدت شوارع لندن عدد كبير من الإطلالات المميزة والمثيرة للجدل بالتزامن مع فعاليات أسبوع الموضة بلندن "London Fashion Week"، حيث تشهد الشوارع الكثير من الأناقة على هامش ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- التقل صنعة.. التأخر فى الرد على الرسائل النصية يزيد جاذبيتكYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) أصبحت الرسائل النصية واحدة من أهم سبل التواصل فى العالم هذه الأيام، حتى على صعيد العلاقات العاطفية، فمن النادر أن نتصل هاتفيًا بشخص نشعر نحوه ببوادر إعجاب بينما نفضل دائمًا أن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور.. حكيم يحيى حفلا خيريا لتوفير أطراف صناعية للأطفالYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) شارك النجم حكيم في إحياء حفلا خيريا اقامته إحدى الجمعيات الخيرية، لصالح علاج وتوفير الأطراف الصناعية للأطفال المحتاجين بالمجان وذلك داخل أحد فنادق القاهرة الجديدة. حضر الحفل ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- 3 وصفات طبيعية للحصول على الـ"هوليود سمايل" فى المنزل.."وفر فلوسك"Youm7
(MENAFN - Youm7) يربط الكثيرون بين الجمال وبين الضحكة أو الابتسامة الأمر الذى يجعل الفتيات يبحثن عن ضحكة واثقة بأسنان ناصعة البياض، حتى تكون ابتسامتهن من أبرز علامات الجمال فى وجوههن، والآن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور.. شاهد المجموعة الكاملة لدار أزياء "Erdem" بأسبوع الموضة فى لندنYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) قدم دار أزياء "Erdem" عدد من التصميمات التى أثارت الجدل بمجموعة الدار لموسم خريف 2017 لـ " READY-TO-WEAR "، خلال العرض الذى أقيم بفعاليات أسبوع الموضة فى لندن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالفيديو والصور.. لن تصدق كيف يخفى "المكياج" عيوب الوجهYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) على الرغم من استخدام المكياج منذ آلاف السنين وظهور اتجاهات عديدة له لا تعد ولا تحصى، إلا أن "المكياج" مازال من أهم الموضوعات التى تستقطب الفتيات والنساء من مختلف ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور.. شاهد المجموعة الكاملة لدار أزياء "Erdem" بأسبوع الموضة فى لندنYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) قدم دار أزياء "Erdem" عدد من التصميمات التى أثارت الجدل بمجموعة الدار لموسم خريف 2017 لـ " READY-TO-WEAR "، خلال العرض الذى أقيم بفعاليات أسبوع الموضة فى لندن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- لو بشرتك دهنية استخدمى قناع مرطب من "العسل و الشاى الأخضر"Youm7
(MENAFN - Youm7) تحتاج البشرة الدهنية للكثير من الاهتمام والعناية حتى تصبح دائماً متوهجة وبراقة، واستخدام الأقنعة المصنوعة من المواد الطبيعية أمر هام وضرورى لا يمكن تجاهله، واليوم قومى بإعداد مرطب ...

more...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help