 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Al-Shabab Sports Club rule Kuwait Karate Federation Champ'ship - Al Tadhamon seal junior Kata competition title  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Arab Times - 22/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Arab Times)
Al-Shabab Sports Club display the Championship trophy

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 20: Al-Shabab Sports Club emerged champions in the 3rd Kuwait Karate Federation Championship, which concluded on Sunday at the federation hall of Al-Salmiya Club and witnessed the participation of 710 players representing 13 sports clubs.

According to a press release, Al-Shabab Sports Club won the title after collecting a total of 40 points. Yarmouk Club came second with 34 points, Al-Tadhamon Club third with 32 points, Al-Salmiya Club fourth with 28 points, Qadsiya Club fifth with 22 points, Khaitan Club sixth with 12 points and Al-Kuwait Club seventh with eight points. Al-Arabi and Al-Nasser clubs shared the eighth place with six points each, while Kazema Club took ninth place with three points and Al-Sahel and Al-Sulaibikhat clubs shared the tenth place with two points each.

During the closing ceremony, Deputy Board Chairman of Kuwait Karate Federation Nanahi Al-Fadhli said the event witnessed strong competition in all categories, adding that such competitions enhance the readinss of the teams to participate strongly in international competitions.

Meanwhile, Director of Al-Shabab Sports Clubs Mohammad Al-Hebeni stressed that the victory of the club is attributed to the great efforts exerted by its players, affirming the importance of outside training camps in helping the players develop their skills.

In the junior Kata team competitions, Al-Tadhamon Team came first followed by Al-Shabab Team in second place and Kazema and Yarmouk teams in third place.

In the Kumite team competitions, Al-Tadhamon Team came first followed by Al-Yarmouk Team in second place and Al-Sahel and Al-Shabab teams in third place.

In the Kata club competitions, Al-Yarmouk Club took first place followed by Al-Salmiya Club in second place and Al-Shabab and Al-Kuwait clubs in third place.

In the Kumite club competitions, Al-Tadhamon Club took first place followed by Qadsiya Club in second place and Al-Shabab and Al-Nasser clubs in third place.

MENAFN2202201700960000ID1095263050
 


Arab Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- لو حياتك زحمة وطول الوقت مشغولة.. نصائح فينج شوى هتخليها أهدىYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) إذا كانت حياتك لها إيقاع سريع وصاخب وطوال الوقت مشغول بألف مهمة وجدول أعمال مزدحم فإن هذا يؤثر سلبًا على صحتك النفسية والجسدية ومن المهم أن تخففى قليلاً من هذا الإيقاع، ولهذا ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور..صدمة..شاهد تصميمات "'طلعت أوت" من مجموعة BurberryYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) تفاجأ عدد كبير من المعنيين بالأزياء والموضة بظهور عدد من التصميمات الغير أنيقة والتى يصعب ارتدائها تماماً قدمتها دار "Burberry" خلال العرض الضخم الذى أقامته أمس بفعاليات ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- على هامش العروض.. الملابس الفضفاضة تسيطر على الـ street style فى لندنYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) شهدت شوارع لندن عدد كبير من الإطلالات المميزة والمثيرة للجدل بالتزامن مع فعاليات أسبوع الموضة بلندن "London Fashion Week"، حيث تشهد الشوارع الكثير من الأناقة على هامش ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- التقل صنعة.. التأخر فى الرد على الرسائل النصية يزيد جاذبيتكYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) أصبحت الرسائل النصية واحدة من أهم سبل التواصل فى العالم هذه الأيام، حتى على صعيد العلاقات العاطفية، فمن النادر أن نتصل هاتفيًا بشخص نشعر نحوه ببوادر إعجاب بينما نفضل دائمًا أن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور.. حكيم يحيى حفلا خيريا لتوفير أطراف صناعية للأطفالYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) شارك النجم حكيم في إحياء حفلا خيريا اقامته إحدى الجمعيات الخيرية، لصالح علاج وتوفير الأطراف الصناعية للأطفال المحتاجين بالمجان وذلك داخل أحد فنادق القاهرة الجديدة. حضر الحفل ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- 3 وصفات طبيعية للحصول على الـ"هوليود سمايل" فى المنزل.."وفر فلوسك"Youm7
(MENAFN - Youm7) يربط الكثيرون بين الجمال وبين الضحكة أو الابتسامة الأمر الذى يجعل الفتيات يبحثن عن ضحكة واثقة بأسنان ناصعة البياض، حتى تكون ابتسامتهن من أبرز علامات الجمال فى وجوههن، والآن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور.. شاهد المجموعة الكاملة لدار أزياء "Erdem" بأسبوع الموضة فى لندنYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) قدم دار أزياء "Erdem" عدد من التصميمات التى أثارت الجدل بمجموعة الدار لموسم خريف 2017 لـ " READY-TO-WEAR "، خلال العرض الذى أقيم بفعاليات أسبوع الموضة فى لندن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالفيديو والصور.. لن تصدق كيف يخفى "المكياج" عيوب الوجهYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) على الرغم من استخدام المكياج منذ آلاف السنين وظهور اتجاهات عديدة له لا تعد ولا تحصى، إلا أن "المكياج" مازال من أهم الموضوعات التى تستقطب الفتيات والنساء من مختلف ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- بالصور.. شاهد المجموعة الكاملة لدار أزياء "Erdem" بأسبوع الموضة فى لندنYoum7
(MENAFN - Youm7) قدم دار أزياء "Erdem" عدد من التصميمات التى أثارت الجدل بمجموعة الدار لموسم خريف 2017 لـ " READY-TO-WEAR "، خلال العرض الذى أقيم بفعاليات أسبوع الموضة فى لندن ...

 Feb 23 2017 - مصر- لو بشرتك دهنية استخدمى قناع مرطب من "العسل و الشاى الأخضر"Youm7
(MENAFN - Youm7) تحتاج البشرة الدهنية للكثير من الاهتمام والعناية حتى تصبح دائماً متوهجة وبراقة، واستخدام الأقنعة المصنوعة من المواد الطبيعية أمر هام وضرورى لا يمكن تجاهله، واليوم قومى بإعداد مرطب ...

more...


 

Advertisement

Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help