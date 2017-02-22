Al-Shabab Sports Club display the Championship trophy

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 20: Al-Shabab Sports Club emerged champions in the 3rd Kuwait Karate Federation Championship, which concluded on Sunday at the federation hall of Al-Salmiya Club and witnessed the participation of 710 players representing 13 sports clubs.

According to a press release, Al-Shabab Sports Club won the title after collecting a total of 40 points. Yarmouk Club came second with 34 points, Al-Tadhamon Club third with 32 points, Al-Salmiya Club fourth with 28 points, Qadsiya Club fifth with 22 points, Khaitan Club sixth with 12 points and Al-Kuwait Club seventh with eight points. Al-Arabi and Al-Nasser clubs shared the eighth place with six points each, while Kazema Club took ninth place with three points and Al-Sahel and Al-Sulaibikhat clubs shared the tenth place with two points each.

During the closing ceremony, Deputy Board Chairman of Kuwait Karate Federation Nanahi Al-Fadhli said the event witnessed strong competition in all categories, adding that such competitions enhance the readinss of the teams to participate strongly in international competitions.

Meanwhile, Director of Al-Shabab Sports Clubs Mohammad Al-Hebeni stressed that the victory of the club is attributed to the great efforts exerted by its players, affirming the importance of outside training camps in helping the players develop their skills.

In the junior Kata team competitions, Al-Tadhamon Team came first followed by Al-Shabab Team in second place and Kazema and Yarmouk teams in third place.

In the Kumite team competitions, Al-Tadhamon Team came first followed by Al-Yarmouk Team in second place and Al-Sahel and Al-Shabab teams in third place.

In the Kata club competitions, Al-Yarmouk Club took first place followed by Al-Salmiya Club in second place and Al-Shabab and Al-Kuwait clubs in third place.

In the Kumite club competitions, Al-Tadhamon Club took first place followed by Qadsiya Club in second place and Al-Shabab and Al-Nasser clubs in third place.