MANAMA, 22nd February, 2017 (WAM) -- The Bahraini Ministry of Interior has announced that it has arrested 20 individuals who were wanted in security cases.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, four women were among those who were arrested, and they have been charged with aiding and abetting fugitives.

> The arrests came as a result of an investigation that led to the foiling of an attempt by fugitives to flee the country via sea to Iran on 9th February. A number of terror cells that were about to carry out terrorist plots have been dismantled through a comprehensive security plan.