MENAFN - Muscat Daily - 21/02/2017
With reference to a report published, 'Pipe burst in Azaiba floods street', we would like to give some clarification. The PAEW operations team visited the mentioned site, and discovered that the water on road is underground waterand there is no broken pipeline in the area. We thank you for your concerns for people's problems and look forward to your continuous support.

Via email

