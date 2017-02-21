There are many reasons, which make sellers cheat. One reason because they want to get more money and do not lose their unusable products. They produce million numbers of the same item, and then they will try to sell it. Some items will be surplus and it does not need anymore in the market. So, it will affect their profits and it will be not as they were except it at the beginning. This thing makes them ready to cheat without losing anything. Another reason is retaliation. There are companies and people who have some enmities against these well-known companies. So, they will try to sell people some fake products and ascribes to it; which broke the confidence between the company and the consumers.

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection in Oman issued many laws which protect the consumer. In the Royal Decree number 66/2014, chapter 1, article number 5, it stipulates that every good or service which its incorrect use affect the consum's safety and his money; must give him a clear warning in both language English and Arabic, defining the correct way of using it and the best ways to solve any effect which may cause because of it. Also, article number 7 in the same chapter stipulates that it prohibits to use or circulation any fake, corrupt, or costume product. In addition the Authority has the rights to ask the sellers to return the buyer's money back or pay financial penalty.

After many laws and articles still the Commercial Fraud a problem spin around our society. Its causes are sellers who do not have the ability to be good sellers, and their first aim is to collect money. They forget the wisdom which says that the man is what he give, not what he gets.

