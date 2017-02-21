Advertisement
 
MENAFN - Muscat Daily - 21/02/2017
(MENAFN - Muscat Daily)
What are your expectations from the soon to be launched taxi services?

Husna Mohammed, Businesswoman

We expect the services to be cheaper than the other airport taxis currently operational. However, I hope that the new services are reliable enough.

Zayyan Rafique, Student

I hope the taxi services are cheaper than the ones at present. I am sure they would be popular if they are nominally priced.

Jotika Krishnan, Student

I hope the taxi services that are to be launched are affordable. I also hope that they are more reliable and efficient.

Urvi Mundrai, Homemaker

Mwasalat has done a great job with the bus service and I hope now the taxi services that are to be launched also offer quality services. The government should regularly monitor the prices of these services so that passengers are not inconvenienced.

Nishanth Raj, Sales executive

It is a good move, provided the new services are offered at affordable rates. It will be helpful for people who have to travel frequently and don't drive.

Anwar Abdullah, Businessman

It was high time Muscat got a world-class taxi service. The new services to be launched are sure to change the face of transport sector. I hope the services are smooth and regularly monitored.

Do you think new companies can transform the taxi sector just like Mwasalat has improved the bus services in Oman?

Dinabandhu Samal, General manager

Yes, it definitely will transform the taxi sector. Mwasalat has made a big difference to the bus sector because its buses ply to all corners of the city and they have a proper timetable in place. The frequency is also good. I know many people who have switched to buses as the services are quite reasonably priced and comfortable. I am sure the new taxi services too will thrive.

Prabhat Samal, HSE advisor

Mwasalat buses are becoming popular day by day with people from all walks of life switching to it. It is already giving sleepless nights to taxi drivers. But I don't think taxi services can compete with buses as the rates will always be higher for taxis.

Pradeep Kumar Rath, Service engineer

Mwasalat bus service is becoming popular with the masses and the taxi sector does not know what to do to be on par with them. The success of the taxi services can be analysed only once the companies come out with their tariff cards.

Suhail Yahya al Khusaibi, Businessman

Mwasalat buses have contributed to Oman's transportation sector in a big way and it has affected the private taxi service negatively. A new taxi service is always welcome but it should be launched i a way to ensure the current ones operational in the sector are not wiped out. The formula to flourish is to live amicably.

Uzair al Balushi, Private sector employee

Mwasalat has done a tremendous job with its highly successful bus service. I hope this will be reflected in their new taxi services as well.

What more can be done to have quality affordable taxi services? Should special taxis for women be made available?

Viju C Thomas, Accountant

I am satisfied with the taxi service in the country. The only problem is that it takes a lot of time as the drivers stop to pick up new passengers from different points which delays others. However, the new buses are replacing taxi services with their comfort and service and it is especially popular with those travelling with their families. The new metered taxis will be good for tourists, who are not used to haggling. The introduction of female-only taxis is also a good idea as it would be a safer option.

Kazim Ali, Assistant manager

I wish the taxi drivers had better communication skills. Having metered taxis is a good idea as it gives tourists the impression that they are not being charged more. Female-only taxis is also a good idea as it will help women feel safer while travelling.

Naktal al Khanjari, Procurement department

The only problem is that the rates charged by taxis in Oman are not consistent. Many drivers either refuse to go to the interiors or charge more for it. Having special taxis for women is good so that women can travel without any inhibitions.

Tariq al Balushi, Food inspector

Sometimes the taxis are not in good condition, as they are used by drivers for personal use. They also lack important features such as GPS system. Getting new metered taxis is a good idea, but we must take into consideration the current taxis that are operating. I am against having female taxi drivers as they may not be as capable, especially in handling the technical aspect of vehicles.

Jibi John, Technician

I'm happy with the current taxi service. It's a good idea to have metered taxis though, so that we don't have to haggle. Women-driven taxis are a good option as they ensure more security.

Fahad al Balushi, Private sector employee

I feel taxis should be run by professional companies and not by individuals who do the job to supplement their income. More licences should be issued to companies as competition will drive them to provide best services at affordable rates. I am not sure if women-only taxis would be successful in Muscat.

MENAFN2102201701410000ID1095261590
 


Muscat Daily




