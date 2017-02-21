Advertisement
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

UN and others play down expectations for Geneva talks on Syria conflict  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 21/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The United Nations and other parties to Syrian peace efforts yesterday softened any expectations of a major breakthrough at UN-led talks in Geneva next week, with US policy on the crisis in disarray and its ties with Russia unclear.
UN envoy Staffan de Mistura told the Munich Security Conference the lack of a clear US position made resolving the complex issues of the six-year civil war far more complicated than his earlier mediation efforts for Iraq and Afghanistan.
'I can't tell you (if it will succeed), but we have to push with the momentum. Even a ceasefire cannot hold too long if there is no political (solution), he said, referring to the shaky ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey in the Kazakh capital Astana.
Questions abound over Washington's approach to ending the war, even after the first international foray by members of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy team.
It remains unclear if Trump will make good his promise to build closer ties to Russia, especially in the fight against Islamic State.
'One thing I'm missing at the moment... is a clear US strategy, de Mistura told delegates. 'Where are the United States (on a political solution)? I can't tell you, because I don't know.
The UN-led intra-Syrian talks will resume in Geneva on Thursday after de Mistura broke them off almost nine months ago following several rounds that led ultimately to an escalation of violence.
President Bashar al-Assad is in his strongest position since the early days of the civil war, which began as a popular uprising in the spring of 2011 before spiralling into a w that has killed up to 400,000 combatants and civilians.

He told French media last week that he deemed all those fighting him to be terrorists, signalling that the government delegation is likely to remain steadfast in the Geneva talks.
US officials have ruled out co-operating with Russia militarily until it has persuaded Damascus to take a broader view, European diplomats said last week.
De Mistura said the talks will focus on a new constitution, free and fair elections administered under supervision of the United Nations, and transparent and accountable governance.
Several delegates questioned him on why the UN was no longer using the phrase 'political transition to describe the goals of the talks.
The opposition considers the term to mean a removal of Assad or at least an erosion of his powers.
De Mistura did not answer directly, but said he remained focused on UN Security Council resolution 2254, with its focus on governance, a new constitution and elections.
Syrian National Coalition President Anas al-Abdah said it was clear that Assad had to go. 'We cannot address the profound security threats...while Assad remains in power, he said.
US envoy Brett McGurk said the administration was doing a full review of its Syria policy that is due to be completed in the coming weeks, but cautioned against setting expectations too high.
'I don't think the US will come in with a one-size fits all solution because there isn't one, McGurk told delegates to the annual security conference.

MENAFN2102201700670000ID1095261551
 


Gulf Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 21 2017 - ROP news and updates: Sleuths foil attempt to smuggle fake cigarettesMuscat Daily
(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Sleuths from the Wajajah Border post foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,000 boxes of fake cigarettes and 99kg of tobacco products. The accused had hidden the items inside ...

 Feb 21 2017 - NMC and ADU cooperate to provide media training for Emirati studentsEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 21th February, 2017 (WAM) -- The National Media Council, NMC, and Abu Dhabi University, ADU, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance ...

 Feb 21 2017 - Giuseppe Saba named CEO of International Humanitarian CityEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) DUBAI, 21st February, 2017 (WAM) -- Giuseppe Saba has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of International Humanitarian City, IHC, as approved by His ...

 Feb 21 2017 - OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday, 20th February, 2017Emirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) VIENNA, 21st February, 2017 (WAM) -- The price of OPEC's basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$53.49 a barrel on Monday, compared with $53.11 the previous ...

 Feb 21 2017 - TCA Abu Dhabi launches five artistic and cultural initiatives inspired by the life and works of Ahmed Rashid ThaniEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2017 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, TCA Abu Dhabi, honoured the life and works of the Emirati poet, writer ...

 Feb 21 2017 - South Sudan regions face famine - UNEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) GENEVA, 21st February, 2017 (WAM) -- Famine has been formally declared in parts of South Sudan, the United Nations said on Monday, warning that war and a ...

 Feb 21 2017 - In Cartoon: Trump and NetanyahuDaily News Egypt
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) if(window.adgroupid==undefined){window.adgroupid=Math.round(Math.random()*1000);}document.write('); ...

 Feb 21 2017 - Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Colombian ambassadorEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) UMM Al QAIWAIN, 21st February, 2017 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Fayhan Al Fayez ...

 Feb 21 2017 - Strait of Hormuz 'extremely strategic water way' says Captain of HMS PenzanceEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) by Muhammad Aamir ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2017 (WAM) -- Lt. Commander Jim Lovell, Captain of HMS Penzance of the UK Royal Navy, has said that the Strait of ...

 Feb 21 2017 - State Minister for Defence receives CEOs of European, US defence companiesEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2017 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received separately Herve Guillou, CEO of DCNS, ...

more...


 

Advertisement

Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help