Photo of Zain's Hala Feb promotion entitled 'New Offer Every Week'

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 14: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, announced the latest offers of its promotional campaign entitled 'New Offer Every Week'. Postpaid and prepaid customers can enjoy and for the first time new and exciting offers on all plans every week on the occasion of Kuwait's national celebrations.

Zain launched the new campaign to share the joys of Kuwait's national festivities with all its customers, who can now enjoy an exclusive new offer on all postpaid, prepaid, and Internet plans on a weekly basis and for a limited time only. The company is keen on meeting the expectations and aspirations of the largest family of subscribers in Kuwait, especially during this cherished time of the year.

As part of the latest offers, eeZee Internet subscribers will get double the caps for the same price when subscribing or renewing their subscription in prepaid Internet plans. Postpaid customers who subscribe to the KD 40 plan with 24 months commitment will get a free Platinum number, and will have the option to get an )additional handset device or entertainment device) and an Internet device. In addition, customers subscribed to postpaid Internet plans will get a 50% discount on entertainment devices that come with the plan, including gaming consoles, tablets, and more.

Zain has long considered itself a key partner of the Kuwaiti society, especially in such cherished national celebrations. The company launched this exciting campaign to show its commitment in sharing the joys of Kuwait as a leading national company, and will spare no efforts in being an integral part of the many occasions that are of interest to the society.

By launching this exciting limited time promotional campaign, Zain continues to reinforce its leadership position and its pledge in offering the best services and offers to meet customers' professional and personal telecommunications needs.