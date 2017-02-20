The facade of Ooredoo head office in Kuwait City.

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 15: Ooredoo, Kuwait's fastest network, is continuing its February offer, which gives prepaid customers double their credit upon each recharge transaction for free. The offer comes in alignment with Ooredoo's strategy which is based on caring, connecting and challenging, and which aims to enrich the lives of customers through telecommunication services.

Recharge transactions will be doubled by 100 percent from Feb 1 to 28. The additional credit is valid for 5 days, and can be used for local calls, SMS and internet on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Commenting on this, Ooredoo stated its commitment to delivering the best in-class products to our customers, with the highest standards. The company feels committed to enriching the experience of its customers, including the prepaid segment. Ooredoo has recently simplified our prepaid plans to give our customers more flexibility and freedom.

The new plans give customers more freedom to add the features that suit their needs from different add-ons at different values, whether they are international minutes, local minutes, or internet.

Additionally, the company announced that it will launch a special surprise on the occasion of the national holiday, and will announce the details about it soon. Ooredoo has recently relaunched its Xpress prepaid plans, with streamlined simplified plans at KD 5 for a SIM card.

Customers can subscribe to a main bundle that includes internet and local calls, starting at KD 3 per month, and have the freedom to subscribe to add-on plans at competitive prices that include internet, international calls or local calls.

Ooredoo's prepaid plans and other products are available at Ooredoo branches or authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.ooredoo.com.kw or call 121.