 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Warba Bank inks deal with Al-Mulla Co - Bank to boost allocation for financing portfolios  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Arab Times - 20/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Arab Times)
CEO of Warba Bank Shaheen Hamad Al-Ghanem and Deputy Chairman and CEO of Al-Mulla International Financing Company Aziz Al-Muraikhi during the press conference.

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 18, (KUNA): Warba Bank has announced that an agreement has been concluded with Al-Mulla International Financing Company by which the bank will increase the allocated amount of the acquisition of financing portfolios to reach KD 50 million.

This substantial agreement reflects Warba Bank's commitment to provide innovative financing solutions to its clients in line with Islamic Sharia as well as the bank's strategy of expansion locally and regionally.

The cooperation comes as a result of the tremendous success realized by both parties during 2016, when the bank acquired from the company a portfolio in the amount of 30 million Kuwaiti dinars.

CEO of Warba Bank Shaheen Hamad Al-Ghanem said, 'this agreement represents a good example for companies looking for reliable resources for financing and liquidity, and also reflects the commitment of Warba Bank to offer innovative financing Islamic solutions through its available facilities which will help companies consolidate their assets.

Such an agreemt is a clear indication of Warba Bank's ability to play an effective role in the development of Islamic economy in Kuwait and globally.' On this same subject, Khalid Abdul Aziz Al-Muraikhi, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Al-Mulla International Financing Company said, 'We are happy and proud of such joint cooperation with Warba Bank and for this second time to achieve such significant arrangement which will be in the mutual interest of both parties.

Al-Mulla International Financing Company activity has witnessed noticeable growth subsequent to becoming a financing company operating along the principles of Islamic Sharia and licensed by Kuwait central bank in December 2013.' The new agreement derives from Warba Bank's new strategy being enforced in cooperation with McKinsey & Company International Consultants which is fundamentally based on making available leading banking investment tools and leading financing services that help companies and investors and help develop the profits of the bank and transferring it to a banking facility that would provide leading services for business while pursuing its successes in the retail sector.

MENAFN2002201700960000ID1095260224
 


Arab Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 20 2017 - Cold snap continues with frost formation overnightJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Feb.19 (Petra) -- A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Sunday, but they remain 2-3 degrees below their seasonal average; therefore it will continue to be ...

 Feb 20 2017 - Israeli forces arrest 14 Palestinians in West BankJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Feb. 19 (Petra)--Israeli occupation forces on Sunday, arrested 14 Palestinians from various West Bank cities. The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a ...

 Feb 20 2017 - Jordan's ambassador to Kenya presents credentialsJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Nairobi, Feb.19 (Petra) -- President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on Saturday received the credentials of Jordan's first resident Ambassador to the African ...

 Feb 20 2017 - Border Guards foil infiltration attemptJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra)--Border Guards aborted an attempt by a number of Arab and foreign nationals to infiltrate the borders, according to an official source at the ...

 Feb 20 2017 - ASE opens on lower noteJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Feb.19 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday opened trading with a drop to 2209 points compared to 2213 points of yesterday's session closure. ...

 Feb 20 2017 - 449 Palestinians arrive in Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossingJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Gaza, Feb. 19 (Petra)--A total of 449 Palestinians arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing after the Egyptian authorities opened the crossing ...

 Feb 20 2017 - Extremist settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque complexJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Feb.19 (Petra) -- Groups of extremist Jewish settlers, early Sunday, stormed Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to a Palestinian ...

 Feb 20 2017 - 81 people injured in 103 accidentsJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Eighty-one people were injured in 103 road and other accidents in the last 24 hours, according to the Civil Defence Department. It said ...

 Feb 20 2017 - Labour Minister, ALO chief discuss cooperationJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Minister of Labour, Ali Ghazawi, and the Director-General of the Arab Labour Organization (ALO) , Fayez Al Mutairi, Sunday discussed ...

 Feb 20 2017 - Palestinian student critically wounded by Israeli troopsJordan News Agency
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Feb 19 (Petra) –– Israeli occupation forces on Sunday shot and critically wounded a Palestinian student when they fired rubber bullets outside a school near ...

more...


 



Most popular stories

Advertisement


Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help