MENAFN - Arab Times - 20/02/2017
Photo from the event

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 19: Victory Arch Group Kuwait held its first IT conference titled 'Technological Development to Achieve Excellence' specifically for the cooperative society sector in Kuwait.

Representatives from Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, some major international companies in retail business such as Zebra Technologies and Epson, and cooperative societies were present at the conference.

Discussions held in the conference focused on the latest technological developments aimed at upgrade, increased productivity, growth of shareholder profits and increased competitiveness with the private sector.

The CEO of Victory Arch Group Kuwait Adnan Al-Korki presented the most important IT integrated solutions in terms of computer systems, applications and accessories applicable in the cooperative society sector.

Abdullah Abo Diak, a Pre-Sales Consultant, presented various IT solutions and POS (Point of Sale) systems relevant for the sector, as well as devices such as modern portable printers, technologies and programs of self-service, and automated inventory technology using RFID.

The Business Development Manager Elaine Assal gave a presentation on the latest German surveillance cameras (Grunding) which are in line with the specifications of Ministry of Interior in terms of the systems, vehicle-tracking devices using GPS and iris-recognition systems.

About Victory Arch Group, it is a leading IT company and a certified support center for many leading companies in the IT field such as Nitgen, Honeywell, Posbank, Zebra, Epson and others.

The conference concluded with the Director General of the group Eng. Ali Bazzi honoring the cooperative societies that achieved tangible, successful and distinguished partnership with Victory Arch Group. Mementos were distributed to the participants at the end of the event.

