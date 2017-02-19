 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Focus on history, heritage - Al-Saeedan son of soil  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Arab Times - 19/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Arab Times)
Ahmad Al-Sarraf Hamad Mohammad Al-Saeedan was born in Kuwait almot 80 years ago and died at the age of 52. He was a diplomat, a scholar and a linguist and author of the concise Kuwait encyclopedia, which tells the story of Kuwaiti society, its language, its vocabulary and translations, customs and traditions of all kinds, etiquette and folklore wisdom and philosophy in life.

The encyclopedia, which took seven years to complete, also tells about the Kuwaiti land, deserts and vegetation, birds, weather and the sea, the fish and the ships and adventures and much more.

Saeedan did not finish high school, because of his employment at the Kuwait Radio, but he persevered in the study of the English language, drawing and topography at the British Academy in the United Kingdom.

During his work at the Kuwait Radio, he moved to the library, and continued studying Kuwait's history and its heritage which was an essential part for reference and research for scholars.

In 1963 when he moved to work with the Foreign Ministry he was sent to the Embassy of Kuwait in Nairobi and worked there until 1970. He joined the Kuwait Embassy in the United Kingdom in 1972 and served the country until 1985 as information attache and consultant and returned to Kuwait to continue his documentary at the Foreign Ministry, and was Secretary-General of the library, a month before the Iraqi invation of the country.

When he fell it, he requested for treatment abroad and died in the UK on Aug 27, 1991, fter suffering from an illness.

Al-Saeedan has left behind an important cultural wealth, which he has documented in many historical topcis in his books and the famous encyclopedia consisting of three parts, 1,671 pages. His intention was to pubish the fourth part but his death prevented him from doing so.

The encyclopedia became a general reference for Kuwait's history and heritage. Following the publication the copies were sold in no time and it had to be reprinted in 1981, revised and overpriced. After the death of Saeedan his heir reprinted it in 1993, with support from the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS). Today, more than 35 years after the last revision of the known encyclopedia, due to its literary and historical importance, it has become a need to review, renew and revise.

I believe the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences can do the work better by assigning a team of academics and researchers in Kuwait's heritage and specialists in the Kuwaiti documents and history to perform this task.

Although there were no legal obstacles to prevent the KFAS from carrying out the funding process, many, and we are among them, were willing to donate money to fund this national documentary, while the assignment process shall be the task of the KFAS.

email:

By Ahmad Al-Sarraf

MENAFN1902201700960000ID1095253550
 


Arab Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 19 2017 - IntSights Raises $15M Series B RoundMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) IntSights, a Herzliya, Israel-based company with sales and marketing headquartered in the US, and a leading intelligence-driven security provider for cyber threats from the dark, ...

 Feb 19 2017 - Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Announces Results for the Six-month period of FY 2017 ended December 31,MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BASE: CRES), ...

 Feb 19 2017 - U.S. Honors Saudi Crown Prince for Counterterrorism EffortsMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ --Crown Prince Mohammad bin Naif, Deputy Prime Minister ...

 Feb 19 2017 - American Film Team to Produce 'The Chosen Guard' in EgyptMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Film International announced today that it will be producing a feature-length film in Egypt; "The Chosen Guard". Combining an ...

 Feb 19 2017 - Marcy Miles Joins sbe as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for the Americas, Europe andMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, ...

 Feb 19 2017 - HRH Princess Haya and Her Children Donate $40 Million in Memory of HM the Late King Hussein BinMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their children, HH Sheikha ...

 Feb 19 2017 - Amopé™ GelActiv™ Insoles And Inserts Win 2017 Footcare Product Of The Year AwardMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Amopé™ (www.amope.com), premium women's Footcare brand in the USA, announced today that its GelActiv™ Insoles and Inserts were ...

 Feb 19 2017 - Electronic Technology Associates, Cyberbit Announce April Opening for Maryland Range CybersecurityMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) Electronic Technology Associates (ETA) and Cyberbit Ltd. ("Cyberbit") have announced today that the Maryland Range cybersecurity training and simulation center in Baltimore ...

 Feb 19 2017 - ViaSat Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 ResultsMENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) --> CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, today announced financial results for the fiscal ...

 Feb 19 2017 - Television Soundtrack For Mini-Series Event 'When We Rise' Set For Release On February 24MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hollywood Records is set to release the When We Rise digital ...

more...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help