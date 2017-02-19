Photo taken during the press conference.

Abdulmohsen Al-Babtain praised the Head of Kuwait Jiujitsu Committee for the plan of the committee's temporary board mandated by the Kuwait Olympic Committee headed by Sheikh Fahad Al-Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah to endorse the board administration of the Kuwait Jiujitsu Committee.

Al-Babtain affirmed that the new committee will strive to find all means to develop and improve the Jiujitsu sport due to its widespread fame among Kuwaiti youths of different age groups.

He said the committee will continue t promote the sport and spread awareness about it within the framework of building new generations of sportsmen and sportswomen who can compete in international arenas.

Al-Babtain revealed that the first meeting of the board committee was presided over by Sheikh Fahad Al-Ali and attended by Vice Chairman Sheikh Salem Fahad Salem, Rapporteur Khaled Jassem Al-Khashti and other members of the committee.