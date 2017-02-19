 
MENAFN - Arab Times - 19/02/2017
(MENAFN - Arab Times)

KUWAIT CITY, Jan 29: Ministry of Health has lost millions of dinars due to medicine smuggled outside the country, reports Al- Shahed daily. The daily quoting a source added the ministry tried to put an end to the negative phenomenon but the efforts have not been fruitful. He noted the medical personnel and nurses in private security from contracting companies that guard the departments and wards are involved in the issue.

He pointed out that medicines for heart, respiratory and digestive systems, kidney and bone are among the most smuggled items. He noted the smuggling process starts by taking the medicine out of the pharmacies to the homes of expatriates for repackang to avoid detecting them inside the luggage during search procedures at the borders

Devote
The same source indicated some doctors, nurses and paramedics devote themselves to the crime through which they gain a lot. They expected the medicine-smuggling-mafia has recruited a number of employees at the borders to facilitate their activities. He called on the Ministry of Health to intensify surveillance on the pharmacies and medicine stores to put an end to the phenomenon through which state funds are wasted.

MENAFN1902201700960000ID1095253548
 


Arab Times




