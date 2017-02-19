|
Husband forcing wife to have sex
KUWAIT CITY, Feb 6: A Syrian woman has filed a complaint with the Hawalli police accusing her husband of 'forcing' her to have sex with him, reports Al-Anba daily. She has filed the complaint through a female invesigator of the police station. She has been referred to Forensics.
