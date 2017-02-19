|
Alemao scores twice as AVC down Skynet 2-0 - KGA, Curtorcares United into quarters of GOA Rolling Trophy 11-a-side tournament
Kuwait Goan Association
KUWAIT CITY, Feb 6: Super Sub Leslie Alemao scored twice in extra time to ensure AVC Sports & Cultural Association edged Skynet Miracles 2-0 while Kuwait Goan Association easily beat United Goans Centre 4-1 and Curtorcares United beat Santos United 4-0 in first round matches played for the prestigious GOA Rolling Trophy 11-a-side tournament organized by Goan Overseas Association last Friday under the auspices of Kuwait Indian Football Federation at the Al Bayan Grounds.
In the first match played in near zero degree temperatures, 10-men Curtorcares United who were further reduced to nine in the second half still had enough power to easily beat Santos United who had only themselves to blame missing out on a penalty to equalize when they were down by a goal. Hard working Martino Gomes scored two while Ajay scored the other two as Santos United although very strong in midfield could not convert the opportunities they had in the first half. The match was officiated by Robert and he was assisted by Edward and Rafiq on the lines.
In the second match, Skynet Miracles and AVC Sports & Cultural Association hadequal share of the exchanges with Skynet being unlucky to have two attempts come off the cross bar in the first half. However, AVC had better opportunities in the second half and although the match ended goalless, it was Leslie who came in as a substitute in extra time who ensured an important victory for AVC as they prepare for their upcoming final in the UGC tournament next week.
In the last match of the day, United Goans Centre were no match for a strong Kuwait Goan Association as Rego Anthony was in fine form to score two excellent goals and he was ably supported by Raji and Carvalo who scored one a piece. United Goans Center did pull one back towards the end of the game when Noel tapped in easily to end the game 4-1 in favour of KGA.
The next round of matches for the 23rd edition of this tournament will be played on Feb 17, 2017 as per the following schedule: Soccer Kerala vs DHL FC at 6:45 am, AVC vs Goa Maroons at 8:15 am and Kerala Challengers vs Indian Strikers at 9:30 am.
