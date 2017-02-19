KUWAIT CITY, Feb 4: Ministry of Health allayed fears of citizens and expatriates on the side effects of receiving vaccination more than one time, reports Al-Rai daily. The statement concided with the launch of the national vaccination campaign against measles, mumps and polio.

It affirmed there are no known side effects for receiving vaccination more than once; indicating, vaccination rather boosts the immune systme.

Speaking to the daily, the assistant undersecretarty for Pubic Health Dr Majda Al-Qattan reassured citizens and expatriates should have no fear of repeating vaccination. He said the new campaignaims to boost the resistance against infection, especially as some foreigners may have not been vaccinated against the diseases in question; thus the ministry seeks to immunize a large number of children and adults.

Meanwhile, Al-Shahid daily reported that a reliable source has denied rumors circulated about a viral outbreak in the Kuwait and called for information to be vefiried before publishing, particularly if it spreads fear and panic among citizens and expatriates.