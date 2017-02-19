|
|
|
|
|
MENAFN - Muscat Daily
- 19/02/2017
Dutch creator of Miffy the rabbit dies at 89
|
|
(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) The author, who penned 124 picture books during a career which spanned six decades, died in his sleep late thursday in his hometown of utrecht, publishers mercis said. over 85mn miffy books have been sold around the world, translated into more than 50 languages. 'it has been a great privilege to have known and worked with dick bruna so intensively over the past 40 years,' mercis director marja kerkhof said in a statement. his death was a 'great loss for dutch design,' added marco grob, from the utrecht central museum, which also runs a museum dedicated to miffy that opened in february 2016. bruna's work 'forms a bridge between 20th and 21st century design,' grob added. miffy, the white bunny with two dots for eyes and a cross for her mouth, was inspired by a rabbit seen hopping around the garden during a family seaside holiday in 1955. at first she was just a character in a bedtime story for bruna's oldest son sierk. but then the book illustrator drew her on paper, deciding she should be a girl, as drawing dresses was more fun than trousers. it is her endearing simplicity, along with her friends like poppy the kind pig lady and snuffy the dog, which has cemented the books' universal appeal to pre-schoolers. 'when i'm sitting at my drawing table, it sometimes feels as if a child is standing there looking straight at me,' bruna once said of his work. 'children have this great directness. it's something i appreciate hugely.' bruna's tales, told in small square books designed to fit little hands, help youngsters explore the world through miffy's adventures to places such as the zoo or the doctor's. but grown-up art lovers have also praised bruna's mastery of minimalism. bruna was born in utrecht in august 1927, and had been expected to join the family publishing company, once the largest in the netherlands. but drawing and art were his first love, and during a study tour in paris in the 1940s he was influenced by the works of french painters henri matisse and fernand leger. 'matisse of course taught me simplicity, and the use of colours,' he said. 'in my work i've also tried to reduce things as much as i could, leaving only the bare essentials.' returning to utrecht, he started drawing book covers taking one element from a novel to feature on the cover - like a halo for the dutch series of books the saint or a pipe for the belgian detective maigret. as miffy's popularity grew, he devoted himself to her world as well as illustrating and writing other children's books. despite his worldwide popularity and the hordes of young fans who trekked to utrecht to meet him, bruna, much like his books, led a simple life. rising before dawn most mornings, he would squeeze a fresh orange juice and draw a picture for his wife, irene. then he would cycle to his airy studio through the cobbled streets and over the canals. with his white handle-bar moustache and twinkling eyes, he looked like everyone's favourite grandpa. before he retired in 2011, already in his mid '80s, bruna admitted starting a new book was always nervewracking. 'when i'm drawing miffy, just the face the two eyes and the little cross, it can take forever to make her look a tiny bit unhappy, or a tiny bit cheerful,' he said. 'i spend ages working on these minute details.' each book was hand-drawn. using a paintbrush dipped in black, bruna carefully made tiny strokes to craft his character's outlines.parencies to make a kind of collage. 'i have a small talent, and i have to work very hard to do something with it,' he said. itemprop=''> over 85mn miffy books have been sold around the world, translated into more than 50 languages. 'it has been a great privilege to have known and worked with dick bruna so intensively over the past 40 years,' mercis director marja kerkhof said in a statement. his death was a 'great loss for dutch design,' added marco grob, from the utrecht central museum, which also runs a museum dedicated to miffy that opened in february 2016. bruna's work 'forms a bridge between 20th and 21st century design,' grob added. miffy, the white bunny with two dots for eyes and a cross for her mouth, was inspired by a rabbit seen hopping around the garden during a family seaside holiday in 1955. at first she was just a character in a bedtime story for bruna's oldest son sierk. but then the book illustrator drew her on paper, deciding she should be a girl, as drawing dresses was more fun than trousers. it is her endearing simplicity, along with her friends like poppy the kind pig lady and snuffy the dog, which has cemented the books' universal appeal to pre-schoolers. 'when i'm sitting at my drawing table, it sometimes feels as if a child is standing there looking straight at me,' bruna once said of his work. 'children have this great directness. it's something i appreciate hugely.' bruna's tales, told in small square books designed to fit little hands, help youngsters explore the world through miffy's adventures to places such as the zoo or the doctor's. but grown-up art lovers have also praised bruna's mastery of minimalism. bruna was born in utrecht in august 1927, and had been expected to join the family publishing company, once the largest in the netherlands. but drawing and art were his first love, and during a study tour in paris in the 1940s he was influenced by the works of french painters henri matisse and fernand leger. 'matisse of course taught me simplicity, and the use of colours,' he said. 'in my work i've also tried to reduce things as much as i could, leaving only the bare essentials.' returning to utrecht, he started drawing book covers taking one element from a novel to feature on the cover - like a halo for the dutch series of books the saint or a pipe for the belgian detective maigret. as miffy's popularity grew, he devoted himself to her world as well as illustrating and writing other children's books. despite his worldwide popularity and the hordes of young fans who trekked to utrecht to meet him, bruna, much like his books, led a simple life. rising before dawn most mornings, he would squeeze a fresh orange juice and draw a picture for his wife, irene. then he would cycle to his airy studio through the cobbled streets and over the canals. with his white handle-bar moustache and twinkling eyes, he looked like everyone's favourite grandpa. before he retired in 2011, already in his mid '80s, bruna admitted starting a new book was always nervewracking. 'when i'm drawing miffy, just the face the two eyes and the little cross, it can take forever to make her look a tiny bit unhappy, or a tiny bit cheerful,' he said. 'i spend ages working on these minute details.' each book was hand-drawn. using a paintbrush dipped in black, bruna carefully made tiny strokes to craft his character's outlines.parencies to make a kind of collage. 'i have a small talent, and i have to work very hard to do something with it,' he said. >
MENAFN1902201701410000ID1095253540
|
|
|
|
|
MENA News Headlines
|
| Feb 19 2017 -
|IntSights Raises $15M Series B Round, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) IntSights, a Herzliya, Israel-based company with sales and marketing headquartered in the US, and a leading intelligence-driven security provider for cyber threats from the dark, ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Announces Results for the Six-month period of FY 2017 ended December 31,, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BASE: CRES), ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|U.S. Honors Saudi Crown Prince for Counterterrorism Efforts, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ --Crown Prince Mohammad bin Naif, Deputy Prime Minister ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|American Film Team to Produce 'The Chosen Guard' in Egypt, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Film International announced today that it will be producing a feature-length film in Egypt; "The Chosen Guard". Combining an ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|Marcy Miles Joins sbe as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for the Americas, Europe and, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|HRH Princess Haya and Her Children Donate $40 Million in Memory of HM the Late King Hussein Bin, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their children, HH Sheikha ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|Amopé™ GelActiv™ Insoles And Inserts Win 2017 Footcare Product Of The Year Award, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Amopé™ (www.amope.com), premium women's Footcare brand in the USA, announced today that its GelActiv™ Insoles and Inserts were ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|Electronic Technology Associates, Cyberbit Announce April Opening for Maryland Range Cybersecurity, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) Electronic Technology Associates (ETA) and Cyberbit Ltd. ("Cyberbit") have announced today that the Maryland Range cybersecurity training and simulation center in Baltimore ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|ViaSat Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) --> CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, today announced financial results for the fiscal ...
| Feb 19 2017 -
|Television Soundtrack For Mini-Series Event 'When We Rise' Set For Release On February 24, MENAFN Press
|(MENAFN Editorial) itemprop="contentLocation" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Place">BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hollywood Records is set to release the When We Rise digital ...
|more...
|
|