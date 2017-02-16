(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- Emirates Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation set up to improve the welfare of youth, has announced the names of the next generation recipients of the 2017 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant, designed to support select graduates from the Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses of the Zayed University to pursue their higher education.

The programme was introduced in 2011 with a vision to furthering the UAE's efforts of shaping a knowledge-based economy. Under the programme, full-degree master's or doctoral scholarships have been awarded to applicants who enrolled at leading universities across the UAE and overseas to study highly sought-after courses in education, social studies, tourism, environment, engineering, museum and curatorial studies, as well as healthcare and public administration, aeronautics and nuclear engineering, and management.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Riad Abdul Latif Al Muhaidib, Vice-president of Zayed University, said, "Investing in higher education is the key for any nation to secure the future of its youth and secure a place for them in the workforce. Higher education is a long-term investment that benefits both individual students and society as a whole and it is only through programmes such as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant that we are able to give our graduates the opportunity to pursue their higher education studies and develop their talents and enabled them to excel and reach their highest potential."

Maytha Al Habsi, Deputy CEO of Emirates Foundation, said, "The hard work and passion that we see from students each year is a clear indicator that these motivated young leaders are already well on their way to shaping our country's future". All of the applicants for the Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant exhibited the enthusiasm and eagerness we look for when awarding our scholarships."

The scholarship is open to candidates over the age of 21. In addition to holding a degree from Zayed University, the applicants should have been accepted by or be in the process of enrolling at one of the universities within the UAE, or the world's top 200 universities that are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The seven grant recipients this year include Safa Saleh Al Othali, pursuing a PhD in Language and Literacy from UAE University, Eiman Saleh Al Othali, pursuing a PhD in Information Security from UAE University, Noura al Kaabi, pursuing an MSc in Economics and Policy of Energy and the Environment from University College London, Yousuf Mohammed Khadim, pursuing an MSc in GIS and Remote Sensing from UAE University, Souad Saleem Salem, pursuing an MA in Diplomacy and International Affairs from Zayed University, Mariam Adnan Al Marzooqi, pursuing an MSc in Cyber Security Strategy from Khalifa University, and Fatema Al Mulla, pursuing an MA in Tourism and cultural Communication from Zayed University.

