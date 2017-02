(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

KUWAIT, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Emiri Diwan has announced that it is mourning the death of Sheikh Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Malik Al-Sabah. p>

According to the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, the deceased will be laid to rest on Thursday morning.

