RIYADH, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- The Command of the Alliance to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has announced that the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted a missile fired by Houthi militias from Yemeni territories towards the city of Khamis Mushayt yesterday evening.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted a statement issued last night as saying that the missile was intercepted and destroyed without any damage.

"The Alliance's air forces immediately targeted the launch site," the statement said.

