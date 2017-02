(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

RIYADH, 15th February, 2017 (WAM) -- Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, announced on Wednesday a temporary ban on the import of live birds and hatching eggs from Bangladesh.

This came following official reports by the World Organisation for Anmal Health, OIE, confirming outbreak of bird flu in Bangladesh.

The ministry directed all animal quarantine inlets and other relevant government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary measures.

