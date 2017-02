(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Khartoum, February 13 (QNA) - President of Sudan Omer Al-Bashir affirmed that Abyei area is a Sudanese land, stressing that any Sudanese national can get identification documents in Abyei.

In remarks carried by Sudan news agency (SUNA), Al Bashir stressed his government keeess on the development of Abyei.

Abyei area witnessed sharp dispute between the states of Sudan and South Sudan, causing a security concern disturbing to the peace process and the restoring stability in the area. (QNA)

