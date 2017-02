(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Tunis, February 13 (QNA) - Speaker of Tunisia's House of Peoples' Representatives (Parliament) Mohamed Ennaceur met here on Monday with Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdel Malak Abdeljalil Al Mekhlafi, who is currently visiting Tunisia.

Ennaceur stressed the importance of finding a solution to the crisis in Yemen in the framework of nationl consensus, noting the relations established between the two countries and the common will to further promote them.

For his part Al Mekhlafi said the meeting was an opportunity to review the latest developments of Yemen's situation and to raise the issue of political settlement of the crisis in this country. (QNA)

