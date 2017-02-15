Advertisement
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

US Imposes Sanctions on Venezuelan Vice-President for Alleged Drug-Trafficking  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Qatar News Agency - 15/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Washington, February 14 (QNA) - The US imposed Tuesday sanctions on Venezuela's new Vice President Tareck El Aissami, accusing him of drug trafficking.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that the 42 year-old was on its list for drug trafficking, along with one of his main partners Samark Jose Lopez Bello. The two are on a drug-trafficking list under what is known in American media as the Kingpin Act. The sanctions basically block any assets belonging to the two men in question in the US, if they have any. It also prohibits any US citizen or entity from carrying out any dealings or transactions with them.

A statement from the OFAC said that El Aissami has facilitated drug shipments out of the country through his control of air bases and shippng ports. The office said that the new vice president received money to facilitate the trafficking of drugs that allegedly belongs to the network of Walid Makled Garcia "OFAC's action today is the culmination of a multi-year investigation under the Kingpin Act to target significant narcotics traffickers in Venezuela and demonstrates that power and influence do not protect those who engage in these illicit activities," The Miami Herald quoted OFAC Acting Director John E. Smith as saying today.

El Aissami, who is of Syrian and Lebanese descent, was appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as Vice President in January of this year. Before that, El Aissami served as governor of Venezuela's Aragua state from 2012 to 2017. (QNA)

MENAFN1502201700970000ID1095249597
 


Qatar News Agency




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 16 2017 - Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant announcedEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- Emirates Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation set up to improve the welfare of youth, has announced ...

 Feb 16 2017 - Kuwaiti Emiri Court mourns death of Sheikh Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Malik Al-SabahEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) KUWAIT, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Emiri Diwan has announced that it is mourning the death of Sheikh Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Malik Al-Sabah. ...

 Feb 16 2017 - Saudi Air Defence intercepts missile fired from Yemeni territoriesEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) RIYADH, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- The Command of the Alliance to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has announced that the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces ...

 Feb 16 2017 - Saudi Ministry of Environment bans Importing Live Birds and Hatching Eggs from BangladeshEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) RIYADH, 15th February, 2017 (WAM) -- Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, announced on Wednesday a temporary ban on the import of live birds ...

 Feb 16 2017 - ADGM and Australian Prudential Regulation Authority agree on bilateral cooperationEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, the International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, and the Australian Prudential ...

 Feb 16 2017 - Sports day will improve health: paperEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2017 (WAM) -- A UAE newspaper has said that the second National Sports Day serves as a reminder of the important role of sport and ...

 Feb 16 2017 - Strata and Reliance to collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturingEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2017 (WAM) -- Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing company, wholly owned by ...

 Feb 16 2017 - Over 1,200 specialised local and international companies to participate in IDEX, NAVDEX 2017 - updateEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2017 (WAM) -- The 13th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017) and the fourth edition of the ...

 Feb 16 2017 - Kuwait''s oil production stands at 2.75 mln bpd - KOCEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) KUWAIT, 15th February, 2017 (WAM) -- Kuwait's total oil production has reached around 2.75 million barrels per day (bpd), CEO of Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) ...

 Feb 16 2017 - DCNS exhibits at IDEX-NAVDEXEmirates News Agency (WAM)
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2017 (WAM) -- DCNS, a world leader in naval defence and an innovator in marine renewable energies, will participate at the 13th ...

more...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help