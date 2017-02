(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Astana, February 14 (QNA) - The upcoming Astana talks will discuss the monitoring of ceasefire violations and sanctions for violations of ceasefire, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Tuesday.

The foreign minister confirmed that delegations from Russia and from the Syrian government had already arrived in Astana. He added that they still await the Jordanian and Iraniandelegations. As for Turkey, Abdrakhmanov said they are still waiting for confirmations from Turkey and the Syrian opposition if they will participate in the upcoming meeting.

Astana had hosted a meeting between representatives of the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition to discuss the implementation of a ceasefire and its mechanism. (QNA)

